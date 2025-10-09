An Ode to Philosophy

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northeastern chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In an age of book bans, TikTok attention spans and growing attacks on higher education, deep thinking is starting to feel like a lost art. Literacy rates are falling, critical thinking is undervalued and many young people are led to believe that the humanities, especially philosophy, are useless in the real world. But the truth is, philosophy is everywhere — behind every opinion we post, every moral debate we engage in, every “hot take” we scroll past. And yet, most of us have never learned how to think critically about the ideas that shape our lives. That is why, now more than ever, we need to read more philosophy, not just in lecture halls but in everyday life.

The Problem: Losing Our Ability to Think

We live in a time of shortened attention spans and instant opinions. Social media rewards speed, not depth. Political debates are reduced to slogans, and educational systems, especially in the U.S., are under increasing pressure to cut humanities programs in favor of more “practical” subjects. The result? Fewer people know how to think critically, ask tough questions or recognize the logic behind their views.

At the same time, literacy rates are dropping, and fewer students are reading books for pleasure, if they are reading at all. So, the dense language and abstract ideas of philosophy seem like an impossible mountain to climb. But what if philosophy is precisely the tool we need to rebuild our attention spans, values and ability to engage meaningfully with the world?

Why Philosophy?

Philosophy teaches us how to think, not what to think. It’s not about memorizing what Plato or Hume said. It is learning how to analyze arguments, weigh competing values and understand different perspectives. Philosophy asks questions such as: What is justice? What makes a life meaningful? How do we know what’s real? These questions appear in everything from ethical debates about AI to conversations around identity, politics and relationships.

When people argue about what is right or wrong but can’t explain why, they are practicing unexamined philosophy. The failure to recognize that ideas have histories, assumptions and consequences leads us to repeat the same tired arguments without ever getting anywhere.

What People Get Wrong About Philosophy

A lot of people assume that philosophy is boring, inaccessible or solely for academics. In reality, philosophy does not belong in ivory towers; it belongs to everyone. You do not need to be a genius or hold a PhD to ask valid questions, challenge your beliefs or explore new ideas.

Yes, some of the texts are difficult. Yes, some of the questions do not have clear answers. But that’s the point. Philosophy is not about finding “the answer,” it’s about learning how to sit with uncertainty, think deeply and grow intellectually.

How to Get Started Without Getting Overwhelmed

If you are new to philosophy, don’t start with 500 pages of Kant. There are so many accessible entry points out there:

Don’t worry about “getting it right.” Just read, listen, think and talk about it with someone. The point is to start the conversation.

Philosophy Is a Power Move

In a world that capitalizes on distraction, ignorance and disengagement, choosing to read philosophy is a form of radical protest. It is a way to reclaim your mind. To assert that your ideas matter. To decide that you are not going to be told what to think, feel or believe without questioning it first.

So pick up a book. Start a weird, deep conversation. Ask a question that does not have a clean answer. It might not change the world overnight, but it will change how you view it, and that is a great place to start.