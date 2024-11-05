An Apple a Day Keeps the Monsters Away: How to Sneak Festive October Apples in Your Diet 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northeastern chapter.

The crisp autumn month of October brought an abundance of delicious (and healthy) crisp apples. Since youth, we have been told “an apple a day keeps the doctor away!” But who really keeps up with that habit? Coming home after a cute and fun day of apple picking with friends always leads to a shocking realization: “How am I supposed to eat all these apples now?” Here are four ways of sneaking apples into your daily diet to help chip away at that surplus and add some extra nutrients and fiber to your diet!

Incorporate apples into your snacking routine.

As college students, it is way too easy to rely on snacks as meal replacements, so why not take advantage of that? One of my favorite ways to snack on apples is by slicing them up and pairing them with peanut butter. If I’m feeling saucy, I like to incorporate dark chocolate chips into the mix for some extra flavor and crunch. Not only is this snack nostalgic, but it also is quick and easy to make and a great way to get in some daily vitamins.

Use apples as toppings on your staple meals.

Whether you’re eating your go-to breakfast of oatmeal or bagels, it is shockingly easy (and delicious) to garnish your meal with a crispy apple! With both of these dishes, I love chopping up apple slices and adding cinnamon, and this on top of a bagel with peanut butter is even better. Apples also make for a great addition to salads and sandwiches. Not only do they add a layer of flavor and texture, but they also make for a much more presentable and Instagram-worthy photo-op!

Pull out that blender!

I understand that not everybody owns a blender, but if you do, the joy that comes with making your own applesauce or smoothies is so gratifying. I used to make homemade cinnamon applesauce with my dad. While it serves as a nostalgic reminder, it also comes in handy when I can add the concoction to some of my favorite recipes, like pancakes. Coming from California, I feel heavily reliant on my frequent smoothie consumption to ensure I’m getting my greens in. One of the best fruits to pair with bitter, leafy greens are apples! So, don’t be afraid to go overboard with the blending.

Have an apple-baking night!

I for one have always felt intimidated by baking, especially when it involves fruit, but I recently discovered the beauty and ease of baked apples. They are definitely not comparable to a full apple pie (if you’re capable of crafting such a wonder, please go for it), but the simplicity and versatility of it is what makes this dish so inviting. Whether you’re pairing baked apples with some vanilla ice cream or some yogurt, the flavor never seems to disappoint.

Regardless of your cooking skills, working with apples is typically straightforward and simple, allowing for a quick, easy and healthy addition to your diet. The autumn season is filled with crispy apples, so why not make the most of it?