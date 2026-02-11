Alphabet Dating: Ideas for the Trend That’s Taking Over Date Night

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northeastern chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Ah, yes — another day, another trend. This one’s for all the couples out there looking for fun, unique date ideas. The concept of “ABC dating” is simple: 26 dates, each including an activity starting with a different letter of the alphabet. You and your partner take turns planning dates that correspond to the letter, starting with “A.” Feeling creative? You can even make a scrapbook to physically capture all 26 dates in a fun and memorable way.

I originally saw this trend on content creator Lexi Hidalgo’s TikTok page, but I soon discovered that it is popular among many young couples online. My boyfriend and I decided to take a stab at it, so if you’re him and you’re reading this … don’t!

A – Axe Throwing

Who doesn’t love an exciting way to let out some anger? Axe throwing is a fun, competitive and unique date idea, perfect for the colder months ahead. Grab a bite to eat, a sip to drink and start throwing! I suggest Axe Throwing Club Boston, located in the North End.

B – Bowling

Bowling is a classic activity that’s fun for everyone and available just about anywhere. A little friendly competition never hurt anybody! Most bowling alleys have a restaurant or bar as well, great for grabbing snacks to take a rewarding break in between turns.

C – Cat Café

The first cat café I ever visited was in Charleston, South Carolina, and meeting all of those sweet, adoptable kitties was one of the highlights of my trip. These cafés are popping up everywhere, and who knows, maybe you’ll leave with a new furry family member! Check out A Sanctuary Cafe in Beacon Hill, a cat café focused on giving back to the community.

D – Dinner and a movie

For this date, all you need to do is follow a new recipe and then cozy up with a movie that you and your partner have been meaning to watch together. This is an affordable, casual date night idea that doesn’t require leaving the house!

E – Escape Room

In my opinion, solving an escape room is one of the most satisfying experiences. Working together with your partner to crack puzzles can reveal a lot about your competitive side. You can join a shared group for a cheaper alternative, but there are also options for private escape rooms. The smaller the group, though, the tougher the challenge, so going just the two of you makes for a uniquely exciting experience.

F – Football Game

Whether it’s a college or professional football game, who doesn’t love the buzzing energy of a stadium? Sports may not be everybody’s cup of tea, but throw on a cute outfit, enjoy some classic game day snacks and you’re in for a fun time!

G – Golf

Mini-golf is a relaxing yet entertaining activity that does not require too much skill. Courses can be outdoor or indoor, so this one is perfect for all times of the year! Puttshack is one of my favorite spots in Boston, offering a more high-tech version of mini-golf that automatically scores the points for you.

H – Homemade Dessert

A cozy night baking a fresh batch of gooey cookies or decorating cupcakes to give to your family and friends is one of the easiest date ideas. Play some music, light a candle and get to work! AllRecipes has one of my favorite banana bread muffin recipes that is quick and easy to follow. Plus, you get to enjoy whatever you make!

I – Ice Skating

Ice skating is the perfect activity to get into the wintry spirit. Show off your skills on the ice or simply enjoy watching the skaters from the sidelines with a hot chocolate. Also, you are practically guaranteed to snag a cute action shot!

J – Jewelry Making

Unleash your inner creativity with a lovely jewelry-making class! Family-owned business Hidden Jewel in Boston’s South End hosts classes both in person and over Zoom. The company’s goal is to “help you develop a passion for jewelry by making pieces you will wear and cherish for a lifetime of enjoyment.”

K – Karaoke Night

There are countless karaoke spots across the city, so muster up some courage and take the stage to sing your heart out. Grab two mics for a duet with your partner (I recommend “Endless Love” by Lionel Richie and Diana Ross). Nothing is better than having a good laugh at yourself.

L – Live Music Event

Speaking of singing, attending any live music event, whether at a bar like Lansdowne in Fenway or a breathtaking concert at TD Garden, is always a good time. Check out Bostonshows.org for a running list of shows throughout the city (some are even free of charge)!

M – Museum

An afternoon gallivanting through the hallways of a beautiful museum is not only relaxing but also a great way to spend a cold winter day. If you are a student, there are plenty of museums that offer free admission!

N – Night Market

Want to switch up a routine dinner date? Head to a local market (my favorite is one of the Time Out Markets) for a late-night dinner experience with some of the best food in your city. You and your partner can check out tons of delicious food and drink stands, all condensed into one space. On Fridays at the Fenway location, there’s even a DJ and dance floor!

O – Obstacle Course

While not totally up my alley, an obstacle course is an undoubtedly fun way to unleash your inner child. Check out these spots just outside of Boston, which include trampoline parks and rock climbing walls catered to all ages. Let’s get sweaty!

P – Pizza Making

Whether you are taking a pizza-making class or simply baking your own pizzas at home, this is a fun activity that you get to eat right away! Shop for all of your favorite toppings and create your own perfect, personalized pie. You can even try out a dessert pizza for a sweet twist.

Q – Quiz Night

From the comfort of your own living room, you and your partner can enjoy a fun, low- or high-stakes competition, depending on your vibe. This Cosmopolitan article lists a multitude of different quiz-style games that anyone can play! From “Most Likely To” to “Name the Album Cover,” everyone has fun on quiz night.

R – Road Trip

Have you been eyeing a weekend getaway? You’re in luck! Your “R” date is the perfect excuse for a fun road trip. Even without a car, there are plenty of cute towns in the New England area that are easily accessible by public transportation. Salem or Newburyport are two of my top recommendations!

S – Sunrise Watching

Rise and shine! Make a coffee, grab a bagel and head to the beach or any waterfront location for a beautiful morning sunrise. This is the perfect start to any day — plus, you can take a gorgeous photo while you’re at it.

T – Takeout Night

On takeout night, you and your partner can order in from local restaurants and share your favorite dishes with each other. Nothing is more romantic than stuffing your face with tasty lo mein noodles and a juicy cheeseburger. Right?!

U – Unplug Night

This date is totally up to you, but the only challenge is to leave your phones at home. No electronics allowed!

V – Video Game Competition

This date is a total 180 from “U” night, because it is all about technology. Travel back to the early 2000s by playing rounds of “Mario Kart,” make fun of your dancing skills with “Just Dance” and dive back into “Fortnite” for an exciting and inexpensive night in.

W – Walk a Shelter Dog

Many local animal shelters are in desperate need of volunteers to take out pups who lack human interaction. Spend some time outdoors while making a dog’s day. You never know, you might end up leaving with a new furry friend!

X – Exercise

“X” is an impossible letter, so bear with me here. Exercising isn’t just beneficial health-wise; it’s a major mood booster, too! Take a long walk, go for a run or even try an at-home workout class to tackle this date. I promise you will feel amazing afterwards!

Y – Yoga

Another workout date, but this time, it’s yoga! Physically, yoga helps increase flexibility and build strength. Mentally, it’ll give you time to meditate and reduce your stress levels. Feel free to take a class at CorePower or another local studio, or simply follow a beginner YouTube video, like this one.

Z – Zoo

Last, but certainly not least, check out the zoo! Not only is this an exciting date idea, but it’s also unique. Franklin Park Zoo is close to Boston and offers a wide selection of animals to visit while supporting its mission of “conserving the natural world for future generations to come.” Preserving wildlife is incredibly important, so make sure the zoo you visit values this as well.

We’ve reached the end of the alphabet! I hope this list has inspired you to spice up your dates, whether it’s a night with your partner or just some fun activities to enjoy with your friends and family. Enjoy!