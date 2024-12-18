This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northeastern chapter.

“I could never imagine having to work in a hospital. Just being in here for my appointments gives me so much anxiety, let alone spending 40 hours a week in here.” As an anxiety-ridden child who believes she possesses every potential health issue, I thought I would hate being in a hospital for any reason.

From a very young age, I despised going to the doctor’s office; my stomach would tie in knots, my heart would race and my legs would bounce until I was free from what felt like a dungeonous jail. Whenever I walked through the grey, barren hallways of my pediatrician’s office, I always told my mom, “I will never work in or for a hospital, no matter what.”

I carried these beliefs throughout elementary, middle and high school. As a self-diagnosed hypochondriac – someone who is often or always worried about their health – I continued to distance myself from the healthcare field. I was determined to stay as far away from hospitals as possible. Although constantly unsure of what I wanted my future profession to be, I was positively certain any form of medical care setting was not for me.

As we are all aware, sometimes wrenches are thrown into our lives that can drastically change how we see the world. For me, this shift came in the spring of my junior year when my dad experienced a series of minor strokes. While he was fortunately okay, the experience left a lasting impact on me and changed my perspective on health in ways I hadn’t anticipated.

The fear of something like this happening again to my family made me realize that I wanted to do something to help prevent such events from affecting my own family and others – I felt an overwhelming sense of urgency to contribute to improving health outcomes.

Deep down, I always knew that whatever career I chose would involve helping others and making a positive difference in their lives. After that pivotal moment, I found myself drawn to the healthcare field, realizing that it was here I could make the impact I had long hoped for.

I found myself constantly thinking about how I could contribute in the professional world to improving health as a non-medical student, and there were no easy answers. There were times I briefly considered a doctor, psychiatrist, or therapist, but I knew it still just wasn’t for me.

As I continued my academic journey, I found that communications and marketing were a great start – a way for me to apply my creative and analytical mind in a way that can still contribute to improving health. As I began my first co-op search – which has been no easy trek – I eagerly searched for roles where I could work on a team of motivated and driven individuals with the same mindset as me: helping improve health from a different perspective. In all facets, I felt a role like that was just where I belonged.

After a long and arduous search, I accepted my first co-op position at Massachusetts General Hospital as a Digital Communications Co-op on the Development team. I am so ecstatic to be able to contribute to the hospital’s mission of improving health for all, working beyond what I ever imagined for myself.

Reflecting on this entire process, I never would have believed that the anxiety-ridden child who could barely step foot in a doctor’s office would one day find herself seeking out a professional role in a healthcare environment. The journey from avoiding hospitals at all costs to embracing a role in healthcare is something I never imagined for myself, but life has a way of shifting perspectives.

After my dad’s health scare, I realized that my passion for helping others can be channeled into a meaningful career in the health field – a way I never initially considered. What once seemed like an overwhelming, anxiety-inducing profession now feels like a place where I can make a difference, and I’ve found where I truly belong.