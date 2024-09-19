A Call to Action: The Importance of the Youth Vote 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The 2024 election is set to be one of the most important in all of American history, especially for young voters. The stakes couldn’t be higher, and whatever decision is made in the next election will be one America will have to live with for the rest of history. For college students such as myself, this election isn’t just about policy – it’s about protecting our future, our rights, and the integrity of the democracy we will soon lead. Our votes matter more than ever, and youth voter turnout can be the difference between moving forward or moving backward.

Perhaps the most impactful power the next president will wield is the ability to nominate justices to the Supreme Court – lifetime appointments that can fundamentally reshape the nature of the Court for decades to come. Several current justices are aging or expected to retire soon, meaning the next president could nominate up to three new justices. The cases these justices hear will affect our everyday lives – from the scope of environmental policy and public funding for education to safeguards against government surveillance and women’s rights over their own health.

Probably the most consequential measure on the ballot this year is whether to restore Roe v. Wade. In 2022, the Supreme Court overturned the decision, removing the protection of abortion rights from the federal constitution. Since then, dozens of U.S. states have passed a surprising variety of abortion restrictions, from so-called “trigger laws” (automatically triggering an abortion ban as soon as Roe is overturned) to various time limits on abortion and detailed medical restrictions. With an ideological shift in the Court, protections over the right to choose for millions of women could be restored.

As I see it, the 2024 election is also a battle for the very core of American democracy. The insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, was a moment that revealed the fundamental fragility of our democratic institution. Former President Donald Trump incited the violent mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election results. His role in the events of that day is currently being investigated in a court of law, but the simple fact that he is running for office again presents a serious threat to the future of democratic governance. The Supreme Court has already granted Trump immunity in cases related to his role in the insurrection, which contradicts the core American principle that no person is above the law. If Trump returns to power, it’s unclear how democracy might be affected. Many people, including myself, fear the erosion of critical democratic norms and the potential undermining of future elections.

Historically, college students have had lower voter turnout than other age groups, but that trend has started to shift. In recent elections, youth voter turnout has surged, showing the power young people can have when they show up to vote. In 2020, the youth turnout played a crucial role in deciding swing states, and your vote could do the same in 2024, which is set to be an even tighter race than the one that took place four years ago. As college students, we are inheriting the consequences of today’s decisions. Issues like student debt, job opportunities, healthcare, and climate change will directly impact our future. Your voice, your perspective, and your vote are crucial in shaping policies that reflect your needs and values. By voting, you’re taking control of your future. We must ensure that those in power are working for our generation, not just the generations before us.

The 2024 election is not just another political event—it’s a turning point. The power to influence the Supreme Court, potentially restore key legal protections like Roe v. Wade, and safeguard the future of democracy rests in our hands. If you’ve ever questioned whether your vote matters, this election should erase all doubt. Especially if you, like me, live in one of the few influential swing states. Although I attend college at Northeastern, I’m originally from Florida. I have voted by mail since I turned 18, and it’s much easier than some people want you to think. Check out this link for a state-by-state guide to absentee voting from Her Campus!

The decisions made in 2024 will affect your rights, opportunities and this country’s very foundation. Your vote isn’t just a ballot — it’s a statement about the future you want to live in. So, take this opportunity seriously, educate yourself on the issues, and most importantly, vote. I implore you: Don’t sit this one out.