A Beginner’s Guide to Pre-law at Northeastern

At Northeastern, pre-law isn’t a checkbox on a form. It is a series of intentional choices: the classes you take, the co-ops you chase and the causes you care about. And somehow, every decision gradually clarifies the path toward your future in law.

I did not have a dramatic “aha” moment that led me to decide to go pre-law. It was more of a slow build. Each government class I took and each court case I analyzed strengthened my genuine fascination with how the legal system works and how much power it holds in shaping society. Over time, that curiosity grew into something more focused.

Coming from the suburbs of Indiana, I knew I wanted something new, but not something that would swallow me whole. I always imagined myself in Boston, but I also knew I would need a campus that felt like home. When I visited Northeastern, the green space, a calm tucked within the city, instantly clicked. Beyond the campus itself, the co-op program sealed the deal. I did not want to wait until after graduation to figure out what field to pursue. I wanted real-world experience — something that would help me sharpen my interests, not just guess at them. Northeastern promised exactly that.

Clubs

One of the best parts of being pre-law at Northeastern is that you are never figuring it all out alone. There is a strong network of students who are just as curious and ambitious as you are. Joining Phi Alpha Delta (PAD), Northeastern’s co-ed pre-law fraternity, was my way into that community. PAD hosts everything from LSAT seminars and guest speaker events with practicing attorneys to law school fairs and socials that help connect you with other students. What I love most is the welcoming environment, no matter what stage you are at, whether you are just starting to explore law school or already deep into LSAT prep.

Some of the most meaningful and informative meetings I’ve attended have been through PAD. In one, an admissions officer from Harvard Law School walked us through the law school application process, including what to highlight in your personal statement, common mistakes to avoid and more. Another meeting featured a panel of co-op employers who shared what they are really looking for in candidates — skills such as writing, attention to detail, professionalism, etc. Experiences like these have been valuable in helping me understand both what law schools want and what it takes to thrive in the legal field.

If you are interested in writing or diving deeper into legal topics, Northeastern University’s Political Review (NUPR) is a great outlet. This student-run publication covers everything from domestic policy to international affairs and even examines how politics appear in books, films and current events. What is great about NUPR is that it is open to everyone, regardless of your major or political views. You do not need to be a seasoned writer to get involved, either. Weekly meetings are held during the semester where anyone can pitch ideas, workshop pieces or simply join in the discussion.

If you are someone who enjoys thinking on your feet, likes crafting arguments or simply loves a little courtroom drama, Northeastern’s Mock Trial Team is a standout opportunity. The team is made up of three competitive groups that travel to face off against other colleges in simulated trials; some casual, others participating in nationally ranked tournaments through the American Mock Trial Association. As a student attorney, you gain hands-on experience building cases while strengthening the quick thinking and confident public speaking that law school as well as the courtroom demands. And if you crave performance, serving as a witness lets you flex your acting and improvisation skills. But it’s not just about competition — Mock Trial is also known for its tight-knit, welcoming community and for turning teammates into lifelong friends.

Co-ops

Northeastern’s co-op program is one of the biggest reasons I chose this school in the first place. It’s one thing to learn about the law in class, but it is another to step into a law office, courthouse or advocacy organization and witness it in action. The co-op program allows you to do just that, offering six-month, full-time positions that give you real experience before you have even graduated.

Pre-law students have interned everywhere. Some students aim for big-name firms like Ropes & Gray, Goodwin Procter or WilmerHale, all of which are known to host Northeastern co-ops — and yes, a placement like that definitely makes your resumé pop. But if you’re drawn to public service, there are just as many meaningful opportunities, such as the Mayor’s Office or the Attorney General’s Office. And if you’re not sure what field you’re interested in, co-op is the perfect way to test the waters. You learn what inspires you, and just as importantly, what does not.

Resources

Northeastern’s Pre-Law Advising program provides personalized, one-on-one counseling that helps you figure out not just how to apply to law school, but whether it is the right fit for you in the first place. You do not need to have all the answers to make an appointment. Pre-Law Advising is designed to meet you wherever you are in the process. Professionals will help you think through key factors such as which majors align with your interests, how to plan your timeline, when to take the LSAT and what kind of experiences will make your application stand out.

The advising website is full of practical guidance, some of the best advice being to focus on building yourself, not just your resumé. They really emphasize that before asking, “Do I want to go to law school?” you should be asking, “Do I want to be a lawyer?” This shift in mindset is encouraged through reflection on your values, interests, personality and skills. The program also suggests informational interviews, shadowing lawyers and exploring different legal environments through volunteering, classes or co-ops to help clarify your path.

To make things even more approachable, Northeastern outlines a sample undergraduate timeline for pre-law students:

First & Second Year: Explore. Take interesting and meaningful classes, attend pre-law events and start building connections with faculty and advisors. Begin having conversations with lawyers or law students if you can, and look into the PlusJD program if you’re interested in an accelerated path.

Third & Fourth Year: Clarify and prepare. This is the time to investigate legal career paths more seriously, seek out co-op or internship experiences in legal settings, attend law school fairs and begin preparing for the LSAT or GRE.

Fifth Year and Beyond: Apply. Most students take a gap year or more before law school, and that is not just common; it is encouraged. Whether you go straight through or not, the fifth year is typically when you finalize your application materials, secure your letters of recommendation and submit your law school applications (ideally by fall).

Another great feature is the Pre-Law Drop-In hours, which are held weekly and open to anyone with questions. It is a low-stress way to talk with an advisor and receive quick feedback, whether you’re deciding if a class fits your goals or figuring out how to approach your personal statement. Northeastern also regularly hosts events that bring in law school admissions officers, attorneys and even alumni who’ve been through it all, so there’s always a way to learn from those who are a step ahead of you.

The Takeaway

I did not come to Northeastern with a perfect plan. But between the co-ops, the clubs, the advising and the people I’ve met along the way, I have started to carve out a vision of my future that I’m excited for. If you are drawn to the legal world, even if you’re not entirely sure why, Northeastern is a place that will help you figure it out, one choice at a time.