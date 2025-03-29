This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northeastern chapter.

Picture this: you are on a road trip with your family, listening to a never-ending cycle of 80s dad rock and NPR podcasts on a loop. It is hour six, and everyone is on thin ice. As the boredom increases, sanity declines. Even playing “I Spy” is starting to sound more enticing by the minute. When you pass the hundredth McDonald’s, you decide it’s time for a change. However, you sense a struggle ahead in finding the right music. What else is there to play on the auxiliary cord?

For most of my childhood, I found myself in this niche situation. I would sigh heavily in frustration at the thought of hearing the fifth consecutive podcast about current events or other seemingly important topics. This led me to grow a long-standing resentment towards all podcasts. However, once I explored the universe of podcasts outside of what my father would find entertaining, I began to understand the appeal.

If you are looking to venture into the podcast-verse, I have devised a list of five podcasts that keep me on the edge of my (driver’s) seat. This list is full of laughs and authentic connections that can be enjoyed beyond just car rides. I recommend listening alone, so people don’t think you’re a geek for chuckling to yourself (it is me; I am the geek).

Starting as a TikTok creator making skits with his roommates, Jake Shane expanded into the podcast realm just about a year ago, inviting listeners to his version of a therapy session featuring a special guest each episode. The podcast is interactive for the audience, who act as patients by leaving comments asking for guidance during the “Tell Me What’s Wrong” segment. Jake and his guest of choice offer a wide range of advice, often providing media examples of the situation as prescriptions, or “pusscriptions,” as they are known on the podcast. It is refreshing to hear his personal anecdotes, keeping the conversation authentic for listeners. He also engages with his guests, who are typically major celebrities, encouraging them to share stories that show vulnerability both in and out of the public eye. It is a captivating listen, and maybe you’ll also benefit from his advice.

Enya Umanzor and Drew Phillips steal the show with this comedy podcast. The title is slightly misleading; the only emergency is how short of breath you will be from laughing while listening. In their show, they cover many topics, including everything from pop culture to fun memories with their friends and family. Their dynamic is extremely sarcastic, and it is uplifting to see how genuine their friendship is, complete with a mix of insults and comedic bits. At the end of each episode, the two hosts go over their “Media of the Week,” where they share and explain the TV and music that they have been consuming, urging listeners to expand their taste. I emerge from that hour unsure of what I just listened to, but I still tune in every week to keep up with their intricate tales and anecdotes, and I hope you will too.

In yet another remarkable comedy podcast, hosts Hamzah and Martin mix satire and truth to talk about absolutely anything their gracious hearts desire. They initially started on YouTube and TikTok under the handle “Slushy Noobz,” posting vlogs and gaming videos. Seems like anyone can make a podcast these days, am I right? As an avid consumer of their content, I assumed that the podcast would be just as funny, and I was correct. I would recommend listening to this one with an open mind and an open heart.

In all honesty, this was indeed a podcast that my father played during said road trips that somehow seemed to stick around. In this NPR podcast, Peter Sagal hosts a weekly news quiz with call-in listeners, a panel of comedians and a celebrity guest that includes a series of mini quizzes made to bluff the listener. My favorite segment is the limerick challenge, where the host reads a limerick with the final word missing. The contestant’s job is to correctly guess the missing word that both rhymes and makes sense with the tale, all based on quirky news stories. My family has always enjoyed playing along, and this was one of the (only) highlights of our road trips.

Although I only recently started listening to this podcast, I feel like I know the hosts as well as I know my own friends. Brooke Averick and Connor Wood host a weekly podcast, evidently highlighted by the show’s name, where they go over relevant pop culture and personal stories without filters. Their wit has been quoted all over the internet, and I was not disappointed by the content that comes along with it. Most notably, Brooke once said, “Luckily, I have purse,” when talking about going out on the town, which my friends reference all the time. If you love chaotic humor with a touch of unfiltered honesty, this podcast is a must-listen.