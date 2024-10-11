This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northeastern chapter.

When I began my search for a co-op this fall, a question that lingered in my mind each time I secured an in-person interview: what am I going to wear? Of course, my main priority was to prepare for the interview itself, but I knew that how I presented myself through my clothing would play a big part in creating a professional first impression. Dressing the part and feeling confident in how you are presenting yourself can immediately make you feel more secure as you navigate the job market and, eventually, your co-op, internship or job. So, having a few staple pieces in your closet for work is essential!

Going out and buying an entire new closet for work is impractical, especially for a college student. But by rotating a handful of basic pieces, you can create dozens of work-appropriate outfits to wear throughout your week. Here are some versatile staples to include in your rotation to create a polished and professional look without breaking the bank.

Dress pants and trousers

Dress pants in neutral colors, such as black, navy, gray or beige, are a great staple for your closet, as they offer unmatched versatility. You can pair neutral pants with a various shoes and tops to show off your personality while providing a polished look. These types of pants will never go out of style, making them a worthy investment for your wardrobe. One of the best places to get affordable dress pants is Halara, which not only offers sleek and comfortable designs but also constantly runs sales and student discounts. Using Student Beans, you can get a 15% student discount, free shipping and even a buy one get one free deal at Halara. A few other great options for dress pants are Banana Republic, GAP and Nordstrom.

A classic blazer

Blazers are a timeless closet staple that easily elevates any outfit. You can pair blazers with dress pants, skirts and even jeans to give your outfit a touch of professionalism and structure. Darker blazers like black and navy blue are the best colors to invest in, as they provide the most versatility. An affordable go-to store for fitted blazers is H&M, which offers a 15% discount when you sign up for emails and texts and a 10% student discount via Student Beans when you buy online. Additionally, stores like Zara and Uniqlo offer a wide range of stylish blazers at great prices.

Skirts

It’s time to switch out your mini skirts for professional skirts! Skirts are an amazing way to add your personal style, color and texture to a professional outfit. From pencil to A-line to midi skirts, they can easily be dressed up or down, depending on the occasion. A few stores with great options for longer skirts infused with personality are Quince, J. Crew and Ann Taylor.

Button-Front Blouses

Button-front blouses are essential for a chic work outfit. Whether you prefer tucking your blouse into a long skirt or letting it loose over your dress pants, these blouses create a refined appearance that works for formal meetings, casual office days and interviews. They are also a great way to tie different fabrics and patterns into any outfit. I personally combine a brightly colored blouse with neutral bottoms to add a touch of boldness to my appearance. Some great options for button-front blouses are Old Navy, Lilysilk blouses at Nordstrom and Lulus.

Shoes, shoes and more shoes.

When you’re in the office all day, it’s imperative to have comfortable shoes, especially if you work a job where you are on your feet. Depending on your personal style and the comfort level, you can look into an array of flats, loafers, heels and sneakers. For affordable yet chic options, stores like DSW, Aldo and Target offer a variety of shoes that blend comfort, style and budget-friendly pricing.

Jumping into the job market can be nerve-racking, but presenting yourself in a way that makes you feel confident is the first step to making a strong impression and setting yourself up for success. Find the clothing that resonates with you, and go into the office with confidence.