22 Clothing Companies Taking a New Approach to Sustainability

Each year, an estimated 11.3 million tons of textile waste end up in landfills across the United States. That amounts to an average of 81.5 pounds per person annually. This alarming rate of consumer waste takes a huge toll on our planet each year. However, many companies have recently launched programs that help to combat this overconsumption crisis.

Here are 22 companies that promote sustainability, making them great options to consider when buying for a new wardrobe:

Cotopaxi

Cotopaxi’s Más Vida program sells a selection of pre-loved items, from luggage to backpacks to winter coats. The best part is that these quality products are sold at extremely discounted prices. Cotopaxi is known for its bright clothes, so if you want to add a pop of color to your wardrobe, this is a great place to start.

Ba&sh

Ba&sh sells adorable dresses, tops, boots and more. Although this high-end French company costs a pretty penny, through their second hand shop, you can enjoy luxury for less. Ba&sh is a great place to look for business casual attire.

The North Face

The Renewed shop by The North Face offers sweatpants and t-shirts, as well as snow gear and gloves. They also have the REMADE program where one-of-a-kind repairs are made to old clothing and gear. If you are setting out on an outdoor adventure soon, the Renewed shop is a great place to check out.

Girlfriend Collective

Girlfriend Collective sells adorable, sustainably-made workout clothing. Through their Girlfriend to Girlfriend marketplace, consumers can buy pre-loved clothing at a reduced price. The best part is, they offer a wide range of sizes in a ton of different colors. There is a large inventory, so check out their website if you are in the market for some high-quality, cute athleisure pieces.

Carhartt

Carhartt is known for their durability, so through their Reworked program, they are hoping to get their workwear into the hands of a larger audience. Even if you do not need heavy-duty work clothing yourself, this could be a great place to find a gift for someone else in your life.

On

Onward by On offers customers the chance to purchase lightly used shoes and clothing. Their shoes have become incredibly popular in recent years, so this program allows you to try a pair at a reduced rate. They also sell lots of cute athletic clothing which is perfect for workouts or athleisure.

Tuesday of California

Through their Pre-Loved program, Tuesday of California is breathing new life into their clothes. The collection includes a great range of pieces, from basics to statements, all listed at greatly reduced prices.

Patagonia

Patagonia has been working to protect the Earth for a long time, but they are hoping to extend the lifespan of their gear through Worn Wear. If you need a new fleece jacket, some fun patterned shorts or other outdoor gear, Patagonia’s Worn Wear program has got you covered.

AYBL

AYBL sells great workout and athleisure wear, so if you are in the market for some new clothes, check out their Re-AYBL shop. While their clothes are usually affordable, this is an even better deal if you are on a tight budget.

Levi’s

Levi’s is famous for their denim, but it comes with a higher price tag. Through their secondhand shop, there are countless options, with a wide selection of styles and tons of washes. The prices range a lot, so with a little research, you will find that there are many deals to be had.

Eileen Fisher

The Renew shop by Eileen Fisher is a great option for finding basics and simple business attire. Their designs are very plain, so if you are looking to find pieces that can be worn again and again, they have curated the perfect options.

Lululemon

Lululemon’s Like New shop lists all of their best-selling items, plus more. There are tons of color and style options, so this is a great place to buy athletic clothes for less. They also have the We Made Too Much section on their main website, where they sell extra inventory for a discounted price.

Another Tomorrow

Another Tomorrow is a luxury brand, selling high-quality business attire. Their clothes are definitely pricey, so their authenticated resale program is a great place to look for some nice pieces at a more affordable cost.

REI

Re/Supply by REI is your one-stop shop for cheap camping and hiking gear. While most of their listings are outdoor equipment, they also offer a lot of clothing items if you filter your search. They have an abundance of winter coats, so if you want a good deal, this would be a great spot to look.

Tentree

Through the Circularity program, Tentree has designed a system that allows them to extend the lifespan of their products. Their pre-loved shop is a great starting point if you are looking to buy some new basics.

Madewell

The Madewell Forever shop is the perfect place to look for everyday clothing. They have a great selection of denim and dresses, along with countless other cute pieces to add to your closet.

Cuyana

Cuyana is a high-end bag company, so their Revive program offers a unique chance to get nice products at a fraction of the original price. They list a wide range of leather goods in many different colors, so if you are looking for a new bag, this is a great place to start. Make sure to check all the photos and details carefully because some of the listings are monogrammed.

Arc’teryx

The ReGear shop by Arc’teryx has a bunch of clothing options along with some outdoor gear. Arc’teryx is notoriously expensive but high-quality, so their ReGear program is great for finding long-lasting products for less.

Allbirds

ReRun by Allbirds is a program designed to breathe new life into used footwear. They sell anything from running shoes to slippers, and the best part is that the ReRun shoes are sold for a fraction of the original price.

Outerknown

Outerknown’s Pre-Loved shop has a bunch of great basic pieces, including cute sweaters, flannels and more. This is a great place to buy discounted, high-quality pieces for everyday wear.

Athleta

Athleta’s Preloved program offers cute athleisure at a fraction of the original price. They have listings from both their normal line and their Athleta Girl line. The Preloved program has a huge range of styles and colors, so you are sure to find some cute athletic clothes for an affordable cost.

Juicy Couture

If you are in the market for a Y2K-inspired tracksuit, Rejuiced by Juicy Couture is the place to look. They sell their classic tracksuits, along with a variety of other pieces. These are great pops of color to add to your closet.

All of these stores will also buy back your used clothing for either cash or store credit, so those are excellent programs to check out.

Hopefully, these stores can help you create a cute and more sustainable closet. However, it is important to note that while it can be super fun to pick up new pieces, the best thing you can do for the planet is continue to wear the items you already own.