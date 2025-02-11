Love Is Everywhere: Galentine’s Night Ideas

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at New School chapter.

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, not all of us have a special someone to spend it with. This is why I have made Galentine’s Day a tradition over the years. Valentine’s Day has always been my favorite holiday, and not just because of the chocolate. Every year I’m able to host a special night with all my besties to show them how much they mean to me. So, if you are planning on doing your own Galentine’s Day, here are some ideas on how to spend it.

Red Velvet Cupcakes and RomComs All Night Long

Doing an all-nighter with all of your besties watching 2000s rom-coms is the perfect way to spend a cozy night. The best pairing with a rom-com is, of course, the Valentine’s Day staple – red velvet cupcakes. So go and look on Letterboxd for some of the best romcom recommendations, grab your friends and a box of red velvet cupcake mix to spend the perfect Galentine’s Day.

Paint & Pour

Some paintbrushes and wine glasses are never a bad idea… even if it isn’t Galentine’s Day! The perfect way to get creative with your friends is to have a cute paint-and-pour night! Order some glasses and paint to have the best paint and pour night with your friends.

Presentation Night

Have all your besties gather around for PowerPoint presentation night. This can either be the cutest or most chaotic thing ever (depending on what you decide to present).

Either way, I recommend not putting a theme on it and having everyone come with whatever presentation they want to show to the group. Presentation night is the perfect way to spend either Galentine’s Day or even just a night with your best friends.