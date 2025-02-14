The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a time of year committed to romance approaches, we begin planning for our Valentine’s Day. Whether you plan to spend the holiday with a significant other, friends, family, with your dog or on your own, the perfect way to add some romance to your day is with a good romantic comedy! For rom-com lovers out there like me, it can be hard to find one you haven’t seen yet that sparks your interest.

So if you are looking for your next rom-com to watch on this heartwarming day, be sure to look below for some of my recommendations!

How To Be Single (2016) R

For those who are single on Valentines Day, this is a perfect watch! The film follows the lives of four women with different views on romance and relationships as they navigate the complexity of their love lives. Part of what I love about this film is how realistically it portrays the physical and emotional journey through your twenties and thirties. If you’re looking for some inspiration to live your life authentically, or want to find some solace from your own love life, give this one a watch.

Anyone But You (2023) R

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell star in this witty romantic comedy that perfectly places itself in the classic enemies-to-lovers trope. After meeting once and disconnecting, Bea and Ben cross paths again when they find they are both in the wedding party for Bea’s sister’s wedding. Not only are audible laughs a guarantee when watching this movie, but the featured song Unwritten by Natasha Bedingfield will make you want to sing along. This energetic film is sure to make its way onto your favorites list with its charming plot and quirky scenes.

How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days (2003) PG-13

If there was ever a classic rom-com, this is it. Andie (Kate Hudson) writes for a women’s magazine Composure when her friend’s failing love life inspires her to write an article on “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.” After she hooks a man to conduct her research with, she pulls out every classic move that pushes a guy away when dating. From clinginess to emotional outbursts, it is hilarious to watch Andie as she tries out classic “no-gos” in dating.

The Last Song (2010) PG

Who doesn’t love a throwback rom-com? Veronica Miller hasn’t spoken to her father since his and her mother’s divorce. Her defiant behavior makes for an eventful summer when she travels to Georgia to spend the summer with her father. However, she meets a special someone, and her summer, along with her attitude, begins to turn around. This film is an excellent pick for those who love the beach and want to see that unmistakable connection between young Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth.

She’s the Man (2006) PG-13

One of my absolute favorite movies, She’s the Man, will resonate with the part of any woman that isn’t “girly.” When Viola Hastings’ women’s soccer team is cut from her school, she decides to pose as her twin brother and attend his boarding school for a chance to play on their men’s soccer team. Watching Amanda Bynes act in this film that challenges gender norms, while remaining upbeat with its comedic plot is sure to brighten up your day.

Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011) PG-13

Following multiple intertwined plotlines between characters, this movie will keep you on your toes. When Emily and Cal divorce, Cal decides to get back out into the dating scene with the help of a charismatic younger man, Jacob. It’s difficult to explain much more without taking the fun of watching away, but take my word for it, this movie will have you invested.

Friends With Benefits (2011) R

The labeling of relationships is a popular topic nowadays in the era of hookup culture. To highlight the idea that relationship labels are a spectrum, and just as confusing, this film takes you through the story of a friends-with-benefits situation between Jamie Rellis (Mila Kunis) and Dylan Harper (Justin Timberlake).

The Proposal (2009) PG-13

For all of the career-oriented readers out there, hold onto that ambition. When Margaret Tate, an executive editor-in-chief at a New York publishing company is about to be deported, she needs to find a way to stay in the country. When she chooses her assistant as her chance at attaining a green card, their relationship grows and shifts through their unlikely engagement. This film empowers assertive women in leadership roles while saying: the right one will love you for you.

Just Friends (2005) PG-13

Although this is more of a Christmastime film, I can’t help but watch it year-round. When two friends, Chris Brander and Jamie Palamino, reunite after many years, their relationship begins to shift as Chris challenges the famous “friend zone.” Fitting right into the known friends-to-lovers trope, this film is filled with hilarious and heartwarming scenes that have earned this film’s place in my favorites list!

Sweethearts (2024) R

Although more of an unconventional romantic comedy, Sweethearts, greatly illustrates dating within the realm of college life. When long-term besties Ben and Jamie leave to attend the same school, they also leave their high school relationships and take on the challenge of long-distance romance. Their college lives are strained and their relationships are challenged. But, are Ben and Jamie just in love with each other having been so close for so long? I guess you have to watch and see!

So bake some cookies, eat some chocolates and cuddle up for movie night. Your Valentine’s Day is sure to be filled with big laughs and charming romance if you decide to watch one of these fabulous rom-coms!