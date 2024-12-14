The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

While scarves are usually seen as something to be worn during the winter time to help keep warm, that is not all they do. Scarves are an underrated accessory that should be more prominent in your everyday winter wardrobe. They help add some personality to your outfits and serve as a way to keep a unique style. Here is why you should embrace scarves as a staple of your winter wardrobe.

1. Cozy Warmth with no bulk

Wearing scarves can feel like wrapping yourself in a mini blanket. They are warm and cozy and help keep you warm and cozy minus the excess bulk. Wearing a scarf can help from having excessive layers and bulky jackets. Plus if the sun comes out they are much easier (and lighter) to carry around over an extra jacket. It’s a smart way to stay cozy without overheating.

2. elevate your outfit

Scarves are the perfect accessory to add to your outfit that will help elevate it. Whether it be throwing on a patterned scarf to elevate your simple sweater or throwing on a neutral scarf to make your outfit more chic and elegant or even throwing on a scarf with a bold color or textured will add personality into your outfit.

3. more outfit options

Wearing scarves can be a budget-friendly wardrobe update. Scarves can let you refresh your wardrobe without spending too much. One scarf can be styled multiple ways and can help you make many new options of outfits.

So if you are looking for ways to stay warm over the winter while elevating your outfit, scarves are the way to go!