Why I Think You Should Ride the Wave of Women’s Sports.

Athletes such as Caitlin Clark, Angel Reece, Ilona Maher, and many more have been highlighted more than any female athlete in years. And this isn’t because they are beautiful or loud but because they have such talent that it cannot go unnoticed.

Women have been performing at elite and professional levels in sports for less pay and less attention for years. As a society that is something we should be ashamed of. The battle for women’s equality does not stop in the workplace or the home but extends into every area of life. When women are given the chance they will shock you, impress you, and leave you wanting to celebrate them more and more. I believe comparing these women to men’s sports is only doing a disservice to them. This undervalues all the work they put in to get them exactly where they want to be. Women are good at what they do because they are, not because they are better or worse than any man. Period.

When was the last time you went to a women’s basketball game? Ok, now when was the last time you went to a men’s basketball game? That time should be similar at least for college because those seasons are at the same time. Did you know that NCSU’s women’s basketball team is currently ranked 17th in the nation and climbing? Athletes such as Madison Hayes, Saniya Rivers, Aziaha James, and even as a freshman, Zamareya Jones are putting up tons of points each game and it is my goal to grow the crowd that watches them play and beat many, many teams.

Now I may be a little biased because these girls are some of my favorites to watch and I love to attend those games. But, I think you would like these games too. The energy is unreal and players like Tilda Trygger and Zoe Brooks are making basket after basket leaving the crowd in an uproar. There are too many players to list here but I believe that they are all so talented and deserve praise for all that they have done to get to where they are. So here girls, are your flowers.

Rugby player and internet sensation Ilona Maher has taken the world by storm. She is an unbelievably talented Olympic athlete who inspires girls everywhere to demand more for themselves. She proudly proclaims that she deserves what she has and is not ashamed to admit it. She has gone to the Olympics multiple times and that is a huge feat for any person of any gender. She allows the world to have a little glimpse into her world through her social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram. Here, she makes funny videos and vlogs that allow us to see that women are multifaceted and can be so funny, charming, and endearing. Getting to know her through the vision she gives us made me a better person and better woman so I hope it can help you too.

So, while this doesn’t even begin to cover all the amazing talent being displayed by women all across the world or even across our campus. I hope this can serve as a point of reference for you to dip your toes into the world of women’s sports.

So, please, Give them a seat at your table and let them show you what they can do. Go to a game!