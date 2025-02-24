The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NCSU chapter.

On March 21, 2025, Disney will release a live-action movie that the general public hasn’t asked for, yet again. This time putting a modern spin on the classics of all classics: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Since 2010, Disney has made more than twenty-two remakes of their animated classics as an ode to the acclaimed Disney Renaissance of the 90s. The remakes have been met with mixed reviews, but now they’ve decided to tackle the first Disney princess.

The 1937 film was the first feature-length animated film produced in the United States. Snow White is quite literally the blueprint.

Released on Feb. 14, the trailer opens up with an homage to old Disney credit cards and brings back that early 2000s narrator guy from the Disney FastPlay DVD era.

For the first time in forever, I felt a deep feeling of, “Wow, this might actually be good.” Compared to other remakes, this one actually evoked nostalgia so effortlessly whereas others, like Beauty and the Beast (2017) or Mulan (2020), attempted to force that feeling into my soul to no avail.

Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot are the big names in this film, starring as Snow White and the Evil Queen, respectively. The casting choice sparked major controversy in 2023 as remarks Zegler made at the 2022 D23 Expo resurfaced. Zegler made multiple comments about changing the storyline of the original to make it feel more modern, which many took as more feminist, though I argue that’s a more extreme and strained take on the actress’ words. This conversation sparked feelings about how adaptations should be made, or if they’re needed in general.

Comments on the trailer have been quite harsh as many are rooting for the Evil Queen, or more specifically Gadot. I personally think Gadot is a more controversial pick as her views have received backlash within the past couple of years. Though the comments are framed as comedy, they are actually cruel attacks on Zegler’s looks and ability to recreate the princess. The same happened with Halle Bailey when casting for 2023’s, The Little Mermaid, was released, except Zegler’s comments may have fueled the fire for the audience. It really shows how nothing can make an audience happy when it comes to a remake. The traditionalists will think it’s too modern, and the modernists will be upset that little innovation was implemented.

A lot of traditionalists think that the casting choice of Zegler is wrong, but she is the perfect choice for Snow White. She can sing and act, and her personality evokes the princess’ essence. I got her autograph at the stage door of her production of, Romeo + Juliet, and she was so sweet, which could make me biased. However, an actress voicing opinions of how she feels her version of a character should be portrayed isn’t wrong. Everyone has the right to voice opinions and shouldn’t get hated on for it.

Zegler is one of my favorite actresses of this new acting generation. Her must-see projects are, Y2K (2024), A Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (2023), Spellbound (2024) and Romeo + Juliet. Zegler’s beautiful voice singing, Whistle While You Work, rang throughout the trailer and has already put me in my happy Disney bubble.

But, these remakes always seem to miss the mark. The new content added isn’t the problem, changing casting isn’t the problem, even removing characters isn’t the problem,–but no Li Shang (Mulan, 2020) is a crime,–it’s the fact that Disney now views nostalgia, i.e. profit, over telling new stories. The remake machine is constantly churning, and I would like it to stop as much as I love the beautiful classics. I’m just not curious about them anymore. I can imagine them without a real person in subpar costumes with horrible CGI sidekicks.

Walt Disney is quoted at the end of Meet the Robinsons (2007) as saying, “Around here, however, we don’t look backwards for very long. We keep moving forward, opening up new doors and doing new things because we’re curious … and curiosity keeps us down new paths.”

These remakes have had their moment; now it’s time for Disney to focus on new stories. I feel that while these movies will always gather an audience, does it really keep the audience entertained? I’m not.

Will I watch this new Snow White? Yes, but I’m hoping something will spark my curiosity again, at least the trailer has me interested. We can look backwards, but if it’s the only way the House of Mouse is looking, then there is no more innovation. A new effort must be made, but maybe this new Snow White will help us keep the mine train on the right track. I’ll keep whistling for a good Disney film to find me, but for now, we are stuck with Disney’s new Snow White.