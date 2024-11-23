The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When the days get shorter, the air colder, and pumpkin spice enters the menus again, you finally know it’s fall. Along with fall sweaters, scarves, and leg warmers comes seasonal depression. I know I am not the only one who starts to feel it right when the air gets brisk. During the summer, it is sunny all day causing me to want to be outside and be active, whereas fall and winter days are dark, cold, and short. This effects the mental health of many more than goes noticed. I did not know that seasonal depression or anxiety was a thing until the middle of highschool. As someone who has had anxiety since I was 8 years old, I have struggled with seasonal anxiety more than depression for most of my life. I do not have all of the scientific reasons for why humans’ mental health is so linked to the weather, but I can say that I feel it. Fall is just now beginning and so is my worsening anxiety. I had my first panic attack the other day. I have dealt with this for a while so I am used to it and everything was fine. One thing that helps me when life gets hard is the process of romanticizing. It may sound silly but this has always been an aid to me. Going through rough times with a situationship? Romanticize. Think about how teenager that is. That is so movie to be having relationship problems. Failed an exam and having a hard time in school? That is so struggling school girl/main character core. Turn what is bad into something iconic. This is what I do with fall. To avoid the realization that I am stressed I think about how beautiful the fall is. Here are some examples of what I do.

Go on Pinterest

Pinterest is the best way to romantcize anything. I look for fall hairstyles, clothes, makeup, or activities. Even just going on it to look at cool pictures makes me feel cooler as a person. I usually put on calm music, light a candle, and scroll for a while.

Go on walks

One of the best parts about fall is the temperature. It’s usually a little chilly but warm and slightly cloudy, leaving you with the perfect walking weather. I like to put on a cute outfit that I feel confident in, listen to some Elliott Smith, folk, or classical music, and strut. It is better to walk in a place with nature so that you can see the leaves changing color.

Fall snacks and drinks

As basic and goofy as it may sound, fall snacks are one of the most exciting parts of fall. Starbucks is the most common place for people to obtain their pumpkin spice and holiday-flavored drinks, but that is slightly out of my college budget. Dunkin Donuts has some underrated fall drinks that are far less expensive. The best places are local hidden gems. Local coffee shops have fun and niche flavors that the corporate places are less likely to have. Fall drinks are not the only things to get you in the spirit. There are so many delicious snacks that feel and taste like autumn. Trader Joes is great at creating these. My personal favorite is the pumpkin muffins that are in stock right now. I eat one on my way to class and it tastes like pumpkin, cinnamon, and caramel busted in my mouth.

Halloween/autumn activities

Think of activities that people do in the movies and do those! Go to the pumpkin patch and have a pumpkin carving competition with your friends. Go to an apple orchard and pick apples. Make an apple pie! Baking is a very crucial part to a perfect fall day.

Reading

Name something more “cozy autumn day” then wrapping up in a blanket and reading a book… you can’t. Nothing is better! I love to light some candles, put on some music, and read a book. Reading may sound treacherous and even like a chore, but you have to find the right book. A perfect starter is all of the Twilight series. I wish that I could relive the feeling of reading Twilight for the first time. It is the perfect book for chilly days.

Those are five examples of ways that I romanticize the season when my anxiety begins to take over. Romanticizing sounds like a silly way to avoid problems, but it can truly help. I slowly forget my problems when I begin to see the beauty in life. Autumn is a wonderful season and there are many ways to make the best of it.