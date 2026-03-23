We’re Bringing 2016 Back? These Are My 2016 Staples

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NCSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The year is 2016. You’re wearing a black choker, a black and white striped t-shirt, black skinny jeans- cuffed at the bottom, Adidas Superstars, and a Lokai bracelet. You’re taking snaps with the dog filter on, while a Shane Dawson conspiracy theory YouTube video plays on the TV. You and your friends are about to go to Starbucks to get frappuccinos.

That was my 2016 experience, and I never thought I’d be reminiscing on that time in my life. But here we are, 10 years later, hoping to go back to a simpler time. I was 12, wishing to grow up and be an adult. Now, at 21, I wish I could go back for just a day and be that carefree. While everybody on the internet is sharing themselves in 2016, I thought I’d hop in on the trend and discuss my favorite fashion statements, movies, TV shows, and music from that year.

1. The Modern Renaissance Eyeshadow Palette

This was THE eyeshadow palette of 2016. I still have it and use it now- even if you’re not supposed to use old eyeshadow (oops). I probably had a Sephora gift card and couldn’t wait to use it. I ended up buying the Modern Renaissance Palette without knowing how popular it was, and now it’s my prized possession.

2. chokers

This specific choker was EVERYWHERE. I’m not sure why or how chokers became a staple look of 2016, but they did. To be honest, I’d still wear a choker now. They were a staple piece of jewelry to go along with the American Eagle soft & sexy shirt (iykyk).

3. “Nerve”

I saw this movie for the first time with my best friend at the movie theater, and my life has never been the same. This movie perfectly encapsulates 2016- the soundtrack, outfits, and all-around vibe. The soundtrack has essential 2016 tracks like “Soap” by Melanie Martinez, “Kamikaze” by MO, “Electric Love” by BORNS, and “Forget It” by Blood Orange. I am still obsessed with this movie and watch it regularly.

4. Starbucks frappuccinos

The unicorn frappuccino was the moment. I wasn’t a coffee drinker yet, so every time there was a Starbucks around, I would always beg my parents to get a Frappuccino. My favorites were the vanilla bean or strawberry flavor. My friends and I would always get them at the mall and feel like the coolest people there.

5. dangerous woman

I saw Ariana Grande in concert in 2015, and ever since, I have been a HUGE fan. I had a fan account that I regularly posted on from 2015 through 2019. I also had all of her CDs, perfumes, and any merchandise my parents would allow me to have. Dangerous Woman has to be my favorite album of hers to date. Although it reminds me so much of 2016, the album hasn’t aged a day and still sounds like something that would come out now. This album is way too underrated in my opinion.

6. Adidas Superstars, skinny jeans, and a crisscross shirt

My go-to look at this time was the classic Adidas Superstars paired with skinny jeans. The top I’d usually wear was the crossover top or an off-the-shoulder top.

7. music.ly

8. stranger things

Stranger Things recently finished the entire show in December, but I started watching back in 2016 when it first came out. The first season reminds me so much of being bundled up on the couch on a cold fall day in 2016.

9. Other music

Aside from Dangerous Woman needing its own place on this list, here are some other albums/artists that are so indicative and reminiscent of 2016. For starters, Rae Sremmurd was everywhere in 2016 with “Black Beatles” being the song of the mannequin challenge. Fetty Wap was another iconic artist at the time, with his songs “Trap Queen,” “Again,” and “My Way.” One of my favorite artists in 2016 was Melanie Martinez, and her album Crybaby. Some other albums that remind me of 2016 are Purpose by Justin Bieber, Blurryface by Twenty One Pilots, Death of a Bachelor by Panic! At The Disco, and Lemonade by Beyonce.

What were some of your favorite trends of 2016?