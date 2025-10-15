Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
We Belong Here: A Letter to First-Gen Students

Alexandra Byrne Student Contributor, North Carolina State University
The weight of uncertainty, of not knowing who you’ll become, what you’ll face, or who will walk beside you, runs deep as college comes to an end. For first-generation students, that uncertainty is magnified. We’re not just navigating academics; we’re rewriting family narratives.

Being a first-generation college student means stepping into spaces our families never had access to. It means no inherited roadmap, no safety net, and often, no one who truly understands the pressure we carry. As a woman, a mestiza, and a first-gen student, I’ve had to build the foundation for my family and future generations to admire. I’ve had to become an empire.

There are days I question whether my dream life is possible. But this journey is about more than doubt—it’s about seizing the privilege of education, building a meaningful career, and cherishing the support of those who’ve stood by us. I’m learning to appreciate who I’m becoming and the pride I inspire in those closest to me.

As the eldest daughter, I’ve worn many titles: caretaker, family manager, and relentless self-critic. That internal struggle is woven into my aspirations. I’ve become my own harshest judge, taking my responsibilities seriously while still craving the comfort of being cared for. Independence is all I’ve ever known—and it’s etched into me.

Attending the Her Campus Conference Butterfly Tour this past September reminded me of the power of self-empowerment, especially for women like me. Hearing stories of resilience and ambition affirmed that our perspective shapes our path. We must own our identity and our choices, knowing that each decision builds the life we envision.

When the tour ended, I felt a shift. I realized I have more control over my life than anyone else. Life is coming from you and not at you. I want to become the best version of myself and make myself proud.

So here’s what I’ve learned: allow yourself to ask for help, even when you’re used to doing it alone. Ask the questions, even when they feel silly. Take the opportunities that connect you to the world and to others. That’s how we navigate the ropes, one step at a time.

To every first-gen student reading this: you’ve already earned your place. You belong here. Let’s make it worth it.

