Unwrapping Holiday Film Tropes: the Gifts that Keep on Giving

The holiday season marks the days of curling up on the couch, snuggled in a blanket with hot chocolate in hand, a Hallmark movie playing and Michael Bublé’s “It’s Beginning to Look a lot like Christmas” blaring from the TV.

Christmas movies are the perfect way to end food coma-induced nights with family and friends. They are the perfect backdrop for any activity as they are so fun and easy. The holiday movie formula is simple: offering the audience what they love with a fun little twist. While some might argue that holiday movies have strayed from the classics, the trends of the time force the “change” we now see in movies. Social media and the urge to be with the times create new holiday movies that feel like superficial Christmas magic.

In the name of nostalgia and Kris Kringle, let’s unwrap popular holiday film tropes to see why we love or hate them.

Small Town Christmas

Hallmark’s most classic trope has got to be the small-town Christmas and it’s a trend seen in most holiday movies.The big cities just can’t compare to the solace of a small town. This trope refers back to a southern sense of tradition and familial love. It’s the most predictable trope and oftentimes too repetitive for my own liking.

The romanticization of small-town or cowboy life as so perfect and idyllic with Christmas log-cabin flare isn’t my cup of tea. Still, it is the perfect kind of movie to have running in the background of family gatherings; particularly during card game competitions. There’s something special about watching a Hallmark movie while beating Grandma at War.

The perfect watch for the small town Christmas trope has got to be “Small Town Christmas” (2018) or “Sleigh Bells Ring” (2016) which need no explanation thanks to their names.

Perfect Christmas Romance

The perfect Christmas romance trope plagues Christmas movies and even though the idea of a new romance wrapped up with a bow sounds appealing, it’s quite unrealistic.

At the same time the ambiance of this trope is impeccable and I truly cannot describe how good watching these make me feel. There is nothing like seeing people fall in love under winter’s first snow, ice skating in the Rockefeller Center ice rink or playful snowball fights in the English countryside.

This trope might be the most overdone out of all the ones mentioned, but nonetheless are so gratifying. Must-watches are “Love Actually” (2003), “Something From Tiffany’s” (2022), “Love Hard” (2021) and “Holidate” (2020).

You can also watch “The Holiday” (2006), though the timing of the film puts me off and sorry to say, but it doesn’t give me Christmas vibes. The film functions as an excuse to get Jude Law, Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet and Jack Black in one film together. The only aspect I enjoy is Iris’s (Winslet) storyline. I would skip watching “The Holiday” this Christmas season, but it’s worth mentioning as it’s definitely a classic holiday romance, just not a good one.

Saving Christmas and Christmas’ Sole Hero

Saving Christmas and Christmas’ sole hero are two intertwined tropes that often feature a protagonist trying to save the holiday – but don’t worry folks, Christmas will be saved.

These tropes are fun, hilarious and grant the most nostalgia. These stylized movies have an innocent, child-like perspective on Christmas for an escape like no other. That being said, the stakes set during the open credits of the films often seem artificial. Can a kid really save Christmas?

I guess that’s the magical part, so maybe we can suspend our disbelief for an hour or two. My favorites that fall under these tropes are “Home Alone” (1990), “Elf” (2003), “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas” (2000) and “Candy Cane Lane” (2023).

Oh, and an honorable mention, which somehow everyone loves, “The Polar Express” (2004).

Holiday Chaos

This trope goes along with the Christmas’ savior is a kid trope, but leans into physical, slapstick comedy. The campy plot lines can induce second hand embarrassment, but its deep themes of family and Christmas cheer outweigh the flaws.

Despite the epic disasters that ensue, these movies deliver such heartfelt endings. The chaos is laugh-out-loud funny – to the point of tears – and the family bonding is unmatched. I always watch these types of movies and think “at least my family is better than that.” Harsh, maybe, but at least my family doesn’t go out to the middle of nowhere to cut down our own Christmas tree, just for it not to fit in the house.

The relatability of these films make them memorable, but also exhausting so one is enough for the season. “National Lampoon’s Christmas Family Vacation” (1989), “A Bad Moms Christmas” (2017), “A Christmas Story” (1983) and “Christmas at the Kranks” (2004) fit perfectly within the holiday chaos trope.

The Magical Stranger

The magical stranger trope is the perfect one to end on as it’s possibly the most classic trope of them all. This character acts like a mentor and guide to the film’s protagonist and crashes into the protagonist’s life in a scary, yet whimsical manner.

I love the idea that there is one person who becomes someone else’s catalyst for introspective transformation. These magical strangers reinforce everything good about the holiday spirit: faith, love and hope.

While this is one of my favorite tropes, it encompasses the unrealistic solutions and underdeveloped characters which causes this style of movie to suffer.

The classics you need to watch are definitely “Miracle on 34th Street” (1947), “White Christmas” (1954) and “It’s a Wonderful Life” (1946). As for modern takes, check out “Happiest Season” (2020) and “Klaus” (2019).

Christmas movies may have changed because of modern trends and streaming platforms, but these classic tropes still persist and invoke the holiday spirit. If these tropes are executed well there can be no bad holiday movie, but even the “bad” ones have their place.

According to Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas, which started Oct. 18, we should already start watching our holiday favorites. So grab your hot cocoa and a blanket to enjoy the holiday cheer emanating from your TV.