Finding the perfect study spot on campus is a whole adventure. Sometimes, I need complete silence to focus, other times, I want some background noise to keep me going. NC State has a ton of great places to study, and after plenty of trial and error, I’ve found some underrated gems. If you’re looking for a change of scenery from your dorm or the usual library spots, here are some of my favorites.

1. Court of carolina

This spot is a hidden gem, especially on nice days. The grassy area is perfect for spreading out with a blanket, and the tall trees provide just the right amount of shade. It’s quiet enough to focus but still has that peaceful campus energy. Whether I’m reviewing notes before an exam or just catching up on readings, the fresh air helps me stay refreshed. Bonus: The nearby 1911 Building has some cozy indoor study spots if the weather doesn’t cooperate, and the historic charm of the area makes studying here feel like a scene out of a college movie.

2. Caldwell lounge

Caldwell Lounge is an absolute lifesaver when I need a comfy, chill study session. The big red couches? Legendary. They’re perfect for sprawling out with a laptop and a coffee. It’s a social spot, but not overwhelmingly loud, which makes it great for light studying or reviewing flashcards. There are also plenty of outlets, which is a must when I’m in for a long study session. Plus, it’s right in the middle of campus, so it’s easy to pop in between classes for a quick study break. If I ever get stuck on a problem set, chances are I’ll run into someone who can help, which makes it a great collaborative space too.

3. the plant sciences building

One of the newer buildings on campus, and let me tell you, it’s amazing for studying. The natural light, modern design, and open spaces make it one of the best places to focus. It’s never too crowded, and there are plenty of quiet spots to tuck away and get work done. Also, if you like plants, the greenery inside makes for a super relaxing vibe. There are large tables for group projects and smaller nooks for solo studying. It’s a great mix of productive energy and calming aesthetics, making it one of my top picks for long study sessions. Plus, it’s located on Centennial Campus, so it’s a great alternative to Hunt Library if you want to switch up and study somewhere new.

4. The design library

This one is my personal favorite! Tucked away inside Brooks Hall, the Design Library is a cozy and creative study space that not many people think to use. It has a quiet atmosphere and a cool artsy vibe not found in many other places on campus. The huge windows let in lots of natural light, making it a bright and welcoming space. Unlike the bigger libraries, this spot is usually quieter and less crowded, so I can really focus. It’s an especially great place if I need to work on something creative, whether that’s sketching ideas, brainstorming projects, or just looking for some design inspiration. If you’re looking for a hidden gem, this is definitely it.

5. Fitts-woolard hall

If you find yourself on Centennial Campus, Fitts-Woolard Hall is an underrated study spot. It has plenty of seating, quiet spaces, and huge windows that let in a ton of natural light. The building itself has a sleek, modern design, which gives it a very professional and productive atmosphere. There are individual study nooks as well as collaborative spaces, so it works whether I need deep focus or a group work session. It’s also super close to some great coffee spots, which is a lifesaver during long study marathons. If you’re in an engineering or STEM major, you’ll probably end up here at some point, but even if you’re not, it’s worth checking out!

6. honorable mentions

SAS Hall Lounge Areas: If you’re a math or statistics major, you’ve probably spent time in SAS Hall, but even if you’re not, the lounge areas are great for quiet study sessions. There are comfortable chairs, lots of whiteboards for problem-solving, and a chill atmosphere that makes it a great alternative to the main libraries.

If you’re a math or statistics major, you’ve probably spent time in SAS Hall, but even if you’re not, the lounge areas are great for quiet study sessions. There are comfortable chairs, lots of whiteboards for problem-solving, and a chill atmosphere that makes it a great alternative to the main libraries. Outside Tables Near the Brickyard: The Brickyard has always been a great study spot in recent years, but since 2023 it has been difficult to study there due to the new construction, but there are a few tucked-away tables where you can still study while still enjoying the buzz of campus life right in front of the atrium. It’s perfect if you like a little background noise but don’t want to be in the middle of a crowded space.

The Brickyard has always been a great study spot in recent years, but since 2023 it has been difficult to study there due to the new construction, but there are a few tucked-away tables where you can still study while still enjoying the buzz of campus life right in front of the atrium. It’s perfect if you like a little background noise but don’t want to be in the middle of a crowded space. Riddick Hall Study Spaces: If you’re looking for an indoor study spot that’s usually not too crowded, Riddick Hall has some great options. It’s a quieter building with plenty of seating, and since it’s often overlooked, you can usually find an open spot even during midterms and finals.

If you’re looking for an indoor study spot that’s usually not too crowded, Riddick Hall has some great options. It’s a quieter building with plenty of seating, and since it’s often overlooked, you can usually find an open spot even during midterms and finals. Hunt Library Rooftop (when it’s open): On the rare days when it’s available, this is hands down one of the best study spots on campus. The views are incredible, and the fresh air makes studying feel way less stressful. If you ever get the chance to study up there, take it!

On the rare days when it’s available, this is hands down one of the best study spots on campus. The views are incredible, and the fresh air makes studying feel way less stressful. If you ever get the chance to study up there, take it! The Lounge Areas in the College of Textiles: One place where I study a lot is the College of Textiles which has some great lounge areas. They’re usually peaceful and have comfy seating, making them an excellent place for long study sessions. Wilson College of Textiles also has its own cafe named “Social Fabric” where they sell many different Starbucks drinks. It’s definitely a place you should check out if you are near Centennial.

At the end of the day, finding the right study spot can make all the difference in how productive (or distracted) you are. Some people thrive in total silence, while others need the buzz of a busy space to stay focused. The good news is that NC State has something for everyone, whether you’re looking for a peaceful hideaway or social study space with friends. If you’re feeling stuck in a rut with your usual study routine, I highly recommend switching things up and trying a new location, you’d be surprised how much a fresh environment can boost your motivation. And hey, if all else fails, at least you’ll have an excuse to explore more of campus! So grab your laptop, your favorite snacks, and maybe even a friend, and go find your perfect study spot.