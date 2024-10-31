Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Under-rated Author: Exploring Elena Ferrante’s World

Bridget Bauman
Although I know most college students are busy and do not have much time to watch TV, there is one show that I think more people should take the time out out of their day to enjoy. Yes it is in Italian, and the pilot may get off to a slow start; but the storyline and setting are not something to be missed out on. I am talking about My Brilliant Friend just starting it’s fourth season on Max of course — a compelling drama with a rich story to tell that makes it worth struggling along to subtitles. But before you can talk about the mastery of the show you have to talk about the mastery of the author Elena Ferrante. 

I’m pretty sure I found out about Elena Ferrante through Tik Tok, which is quite embarrassing to admit, but it doesn’t make her any less of a talented writer. I read her books the Neopolitean novels for the first time at 14, and truthfully I still think about her books constantly. Maybe part of that is because it was one of the first “grown up” author’s I read, but I like to think that there is something special about her novels. I know no other book series will ever be able to influence me as much. On the surface it seems like a classic unoriginal quartet, a simple story about friendship that follows two girls throughout the course of their life. But that last part is exactly what separates these novels apart. Their scale. 

You get to watch the two main characters, Elena (yes that probably was intentional) and Lila, from the age of 6 all the way to the age of 60. You get to see them grow up and mature in a way that most other books just can’t or won’t. It takes patience to wade through these characters entire lives. Some parts really are boring, like the many chapters spent on the logistics of Lila’s shoe business. Not many authors would expect their readers to care about the mundane parts of their character’s lives so they cut them out. But Ferrante doesn’t because she is committed to realism.  Just like how you can’t fast forward through the boring parts of your life you can’t fast forward through theirs. Life is long and hard and sometimes interesting sometimes not — everyone knows this sentiment to be true in their own life and it is also true in the Neopolitan Novels.

Ferrante is dedicated to realism in so many other ways besides just scale though. Her characters are flawed and complex, some of them mature and grow for the better and others for the worse. They will drive you insane with their terrible choices and many many mistakes. But I’m not able to talk much about these aspects of her work because you just have to watch or read it for yourself.

Bridget Bauman is a member of the NCSU chapter of Her Campus. She is a freshman at State just starting her first year writing for Her Campus. She is looking forward to the new oportunities this magazine provides and the ability to develop her skills as a writer. Bridget graduated from East Chapel Hill High School last June, where she worked for her school's yearbook, was a member of the orchestra, and got involved in serval clubs like the knitting club. Now living on the other side of the triangle, she is majoring in textile technology at the Wilson College of Textiles and hopes to keep up many of the same interests she first discovered in high school. She also hopes to get involved with research and study abroad while in undergrad. In her free time Bridget enjoys being creative through writing or pottery, relaxing with a good book or TV show, and occasionally watching NC State or UNC football. She also loves nature and likes hiking the small trails in her area. After graduating she does not have any super clear career plans, although she is interested in the research/product development part of the fashion or textile industry. She would also like to stay in North Carolina postgrad if possible.