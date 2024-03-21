Through the Decades: Fashion in Film

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Does anybody else analyze the fashion in a film they recently watched? Is it just me? As much as I enjoy a tasteful plot, I’ve always admired aesthetic cinematography, including fashion design choices. I believe my Libra sun sign is to thank for that. I perceive modern-day fashion to be a combination of trending pieces from previous decades. With social media, trend recycling has become more prevalent and microtrends are on the rise. However, I believe that the styles from the 60s-2000s has proved to be timeless in today’s fashion world.



The 60s

In the valley of babydoll dresses, gogo boots, miniskirts, and eyeliner, the 60s are more influential in today’s fashion than most would think. A recent film that beautifully captures the essence of the 60s is Priscilla by Sofia Coppola. The film features some of Priscilla Presley’s most iconic looks. Cailee Spaeny (portraying Priscilla) floats around in A-line dresses with bows on the front, polka dot sets, lace dresses paired with daisy headbands, colored kitten heels, and bouffant hair with bangs.

Aside from the eerie psychological component of the film, Don’t Worry Darling features some lovely fashion design choices. This adds to the seemingly “perfect” Californian housewife aesthetic of the 60s. Florence Pugh’s character, Alice, dresses in fitted shift dresses of gingham and floral patterns. During this “flower power” era, floral patterns were prominent in women’s style.

Once Upon A Time… in Hollywood is the perfect film to transport yourself to the time of cults, hippie communes, western films, and the far too little scenes that feature the lovely Sharon Tate. Portrayed by Margot Robbie, Sharon Tate was a major fashion icon of the 60s. She wore oversized glasses, white gogo boots, fitted mock- neck tops, mini skirts, mini dresses, and many shades of yellow. A scene that sticks with me is when Sharon Tate dances while wearing a yellow two-piece set. She seems so free and groovy. It’s unbelievably iconic to say the least.

The 70s

Let’s keep it rolling with the 70s. The decade of hippies, peace, love, and the counterculture movement. Immediately, my mind goes to Almost Famous and the infamous Penny Lane played by Kate Hudson. The “Penny Lane” fur-trimmed jacket has been trending for awhile now and sidenote, I’m jealous of anyone that has one in their closet! Seventies fashion defined freedom. Women embraced their bodies, ditched their bras, and decided to prioritize comfort. Aside from the jacket, Penny Lane and her fellow groupies wear flare jeans with thick brown belts, halter tops, tons of accessories, and crochet pieces. Their fashion is full of color and this energy that defined the culture at the time.

How could I not mention Daisy Jones and The Six when referring to the 70s? I’ve watched this show three times and needless to say the fashion designer deserves a raise. The book, written by Taylor Jenkins Reid, is loosely based on Fleetwood Mac and it’s cool to see parts of Stevie Nicks’ style and mannerisms woven into the Daisy Jones persona. This show is full of 70s boots, crochet shawls, midi skirts, flare pants, fur jackets, and everything that captures the classic rockstar vibe.

Lastly for the seventies, the ultimate power women film, Thelma & Louise. Both Thelma and Louise are absolute style icons. Now, I’m not absolutely positive that the film takes place in the 70s, however, the fashion screams 70s to me. Thelma can be seen in high rise denim shorts with a denim vest and her hair “thrown up” in an effortless updo. Louise wears headscarves, high rise jeans, a relaxed top, and cowboy boots. This film is perfect for 70s casual western style inspiration.

The 80s

Getting into the groove of arcade games, biking everywhere, and spending entire days at the mall with your friends, it’s no wonder the 80s fashion is so defining. My friends and I are currently rewatching Stranger Things once again and I still cannot get over how they absolutely nailed 80s fashion. Seen biking around Hawkins, the girl characters often wear striped tees tucked into high-waisted shorts, scrunchies in their hair, electric colors, bomber jackets, and Vans sneakers.

Next up, a criminally underrated rom-com, Can’t Buy Me Love. The iconic Cindy Mancini captures the essence of the late 80s. Similar to Julia Roberts’ 1990 Golden Globes look, my favorite look of Cindy’s is when she wears a blazer. In my opinion, Blazers make women look powerful which is definitely a component of Cindy’s character. Aside from the blazers she can be seen in vests, button-ups, an ivory leather set, all paired with her volumized blonde hair.

“Nobody puts Baby in a corner!” According to Wikipedia, the classic film, Dirty Dancing, is supposedly set in the 1960s, however, the fashion characterizes many elements of the 80s. It highlights the recent “no pants” trend with tights, rolled-up denim shorts, bodysuits, and poofy skirts. The 80s soundtrack of this movie completely elevates the fashion as well!

The 90s

Arguably the most influential fashion decade, the 90s was the time of grunge, skater, street style, and minimalistic outfits. The TV show Friends had some of the most iconic looks of the 90s. From Phoebe’s style that includes a dash of the 70s, Monica’s elevated minimalism, and Rachel’s plaid skirts and tights combo, the inspiration is endless.

As if I would not mention Clueless with the iconic Cher Horowitz, Dionne, and Tai. I know we all are jealous of Cher’s closet and whatever software she uses to choose her outfit in the morning. Clueless presents sufficient outfit inspiration for an entire month. A handful of pieces featured are high socks with mary janes, plaid skirts, vests over a button-up shirt, mini dresses, headbands, and the infamous plaid sets.

“There’s a difference between like and love. Because I like my Skechers but I love my Prada backpack.” Aside from everyone rightfully obsessing over Heath Ledger, 10 Things I Hate About You has become a greatly influential film for fashion. Kat Stratford and her sister Bianca style everything from chokers, cargo pants, platform flip flops, floral dresses, baby tees, and claw clips.

The 2000s

Currently, the 2000s have had great influence over modern fashion. The 2000s were glamorous, sexy, and full of shimmer and lipgloss. Maybe she was just my icon growing up but Miss Sharpay Evans had the ultimate 2000s style. Don’t get me wrong, the other girls of High School Musical also wore some iconic outfits, however, Sharpay has to take the cake. Her fashion only needs to be described in one word… fabulous.

Continuing on the path of pink, “On Wednesdays we wear pink!” Lindsay Lohan herself was a fashion icon of the early 2000s and she completely lived up to that title in Mean Girls. “The Plastics” as a whole wear the most legendary outfits with high heels, mini skirts (the size of a belt), graphic fitted tees, and low rise jeans.

I’m going to include The Bling Ring in the 2000s section despite the fact that it’s more depicting of early 2010’s fashion. This film has the energy of 2000s celebrities (like Paris Hilton). The characters wear Juicy Couture tracksuits, Uggs, sunglasses the size of their heads, cropped fur coats, and a ton of 2000s hipster pieces. The epitome of this movie is the song “Bad Girls” by M.I.A.

These are solely a handful of films that I believe best capture the fashion of the 60s-2000s decades. I love seeing how each decade completes the puzzle that is modern-day fashion. It’s fascinating to see the subtle changes in fashion through time. Overall, if you are ever in need of some fashion inspiration look no further than these films and TV shows.