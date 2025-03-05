Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
  1. Trench Coats – I am obsessed with how these instantly make any outfit look more polished. It’s like, you throw it on and suddenly you’re in a movie.
  2. Dainty Watches & Bangles Combo – There’s something so chic about a delicate watch paired with a few thin bangles. It’s like understated elegance, and I’m here for it. I thrifted my dainty gold watch at the Jersey Shore a few summers ago and wear it every day.
  3. Playing an Instrument – Honestly, anyone who can play an instrument just has this cool, artsy vibe. Plus, it’s a great conversation starter.
  4. The French Language – I mean, who doesn’t love a little French? It’s got that romantic, sophisticated vibe, and it just sounds so chic. I’m going to Paris in March and can’t wait!
  5. Polka Dots – These are such a fun throwback! Polka dots are super playful but still give off that vintage, classy vibe. Total win. I have seen this design trend for nails and clothing as we transition to spring.
  6. Low Bun – This hairstyle is the definition of effortlessly chic. It’s super cute, but it looks like you tried way less than you actually did. 
  7. Keeping a Diary – There’s something really calming about journaling. Plus, it’s a great way to actually disconnect from tech for a bit. 
  8. Flats – Comfort and style? Flats are the best of both worlds. I can walk around all day in these and still feel cute.
  9. Statement Scarf – A bold scarf is an easy way to take a basic outfit up a notch. Plus, it’s so cozy!
  10. Slingback Heels – These heels give me such retro vibes but in the best way. They’re classy and comfy, which is a total game-changer.
  11. Sending Letters/Postcards – There’s just something so personal and thoughtful about sending a letter. It feels like a sweet little gesture in a world full of texts.
  12. A Pretty Sundress with a Tan – It’s the summer vibe. Sundress + tan = looking cute without even trying. Plus, it’s comfy.
  13. White T-Shirt and Vintage Levis – This is my go-to for effortless style. The perfect combo of casual and cool.
  14. Floral Wallpaper in a Sunlit Bedroom – This gives me all the cozy, vintage vibes. It’s the kind of aesthetic that makes me want to relax with a book and tea all day.
  15. Sea Glass – This is so pretty and calming. I think of it as nature’s jewelry and love to collect pieces during the summer months.
  16. Stained Glass Windows – These are just so gorgeous. The light that filters through them makes everything feel extra magical.
  17. Vintage Vanities – There’s something about these that just screams elegance. Plus, they make getting ready feel so luxurious.
  18. Lockets – I love that lockets are so personal. You can keep something meaningful close to you, and it’s a super cute accessory, too.
  19. Chunky Statement Necklaces – Big necklaces = big personality. They’re a bold way to express yourself without saying a word.
  20. Matching Sets with Capri Pants for European Summer – So effortlessly chic, and you can just imagine strolling through European streets looking fab.
  21. Jazz Music – It’s the vibe. Relaxing, classy, and feels like a whole mood that you just want to live in.
  22. Twee Dresses – So whimsical and adorable! These dresses give off major cute, vintage vibes and are perfect for a picnic or a Sunday brunch.
  23. Live Music – There’s nothing quite like the energy of a live performance. It’s such a vibe, whether you’re at a small venue or a huge concert.
  24. Fun Lacey Tights – A quirky addition to any outfit. They’re fun, flirty, and add a little something extra to the look.
  25. Colorful Sneakers – Comfort, but make it stylish. Colorful kicks are a perfect way to add some personality to your outfit.
  26. Mini Skirt and Boots – The ultimate combo for a cute, edgy look. Perfect for when it’s not too hot, not too cold—just right.
  27. Denim on Denim – Honestly, who doesn’t love a good denim-on-denim look? It’s effortlessly cool and never goes out of style.

These trends are just so me, honestly. They combine timeless vibes with a fresh twist—classic pieces that make you feel a little more stylish and a lot more confident. It’s all about looking chic without trying too hard, and these things do just that.

Ally Haddad

NCSU '26

Ally Haddad is a member of Her Campus who is excited to tap back into writing as a creative outlet! She enjoys the freedom of writing and has always maintained a journal. She is passionate about using her voice to shed light on current subject matters and topics that interest her such as music, film, and fashion. Currently a junior at North Carolina State University, Ally is a political science major with an international relations concentration and a minor in Psychology. She hopes to either attend Occupational Therapy School or work in Public Health Policy after undergrad. Before college, she was Vice President of her high school's student body, a well-rounded athlete, and an editor for the student-run newspaper. She is now an active Delta Zeta sorority member and the VP of Education for the Circle of Sisterhood Foundation Inc. at NC State! Ally is from a small town in the Washington DC – Baltimore area but has spent most of her summers at her beach house on Ocracoke Island in the Outer Banks! She enjoys concerts, being outdoors, traveling and Sex and the City. Some of her favorite artists include Mac Miller, Taylor Swift, The Beatles and Mt. Joy. Ally works as a part-time nanny in college and is a Legislative Senate Intern as well!