The Power of Wearing the Color Black

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NCSU chapter.

“Black is such a happy color, darling.” – Morticia Addams

The iconic Johnny Cash song “The Man in Black” tells a story about a man wearing black because the world is filled with darkness. We also know about its affiliation with sadness, depression, grief, mourning, and many other complex negative emotions. However, there is more to the color than that. Black can convey a lot of things about the person wearing it, and most of the time, the reaction is a positive one.

IT cONVEYS cONFIDENCE AND AUTHORITY

For starters, black conveys power, confidence, and authority. Whether it’s a judge’s robe in the courtroom, or a sharp black suit worn in an office, it immediately conveys respect from others. L’Officiel analyzed studies on fashion and discovered that black is the color people want to wear to convey tranquility, impress, reassure, and display confidence. It is also seen as relatively attractive. One study they mention suggests that black is often seen as a reliable and serious color. “In fact, nearly half of women and 64% of men agreed that the color black exudes confidence.” Says L’Officiel. “Gone are the days of associating this color with Halloween or death, because it turns out that it is the most attractive, confident, and reassuring color there is.”

A COLOR OF SOPHISTICATION

Besides death and mourning, black is often associated with sophistication and elegance. A prominent example is the “little black dress” popularized by Coco Chanel when designed in 1926. Women wearing black was considered radical at the time but eventually became a timeless classic in style. Chanel said herself, “Before me, no one would have dared to dress in black…A black so deep, so noble that once seen, it stays in the memory forever.” Whether it’s a casual night out on the town or a gala, black still communicates formality.

cAN IMPLY REBELLION AND INDIVIDUALITY

Black isn’t just appreciated in professional settings, it can also be used to express counter-culture lifestyles. The color is embraced in alternative fashion as an artistic way to express oneself. It is a significant part of gothic, punk, grunge, scene, emo, and other types of alternative fashion. Since the color can convey confidence, it can establish one’s individuality.

IT’S TIMELESS

Wearing black can make you feel like you are in control, and well-dressed for any occasion due to its establishment of individuality and authority. Whether you are looking to make a bold statement, dress formally, convey confidence, or even to keep your outfit simple, black will forever be a timeless choice for everyone. It is a go-to choice that will convey power no matter what.