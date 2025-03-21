This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NCSU chapter.

If you’re anything like me, you make a playlist for every mood, feeling, aesthetic, and season. Every time the sun is shining and the temperature gets above 60 degrees, I pull out my summer playlists, roll the windows down on my car, and pretend I’m driving a convertible on the Pacific Coast Highway. With it now being officially spring, there have been some beautiful days scattered here and there that are getting me excited for more summer days to come. I cannot wait for the sun to start going down at 8pm, for more bonfire nights, and beach days. To coincide with the warm weather, you might want to listen to the following songs.

Santeria by sublime

This song encapsulates summer perfectly. Every time I hear it, I feel like I’m on the beach drinking out of a coconut. Sublime is the best summertime band and makes a perfect addition to any summer playlist.

Californication by the Red Hot Chili Peppers

Pretty much any Red Hot Chili Peppers song could be on this playlist because they make for the perfect sunny day vibe. This song specifically makes me want to pack all my bags and jetset across the country to California so badly even though I’ve never been there (it’s on my bucket list to go!).

American girl by tom petty and the heartbreakers

I absolutely LOVE classic rock in the summertime. I’m not sure why but it just feels summery to me. This song specifically is the best song to blast with your windows down while driving on an open road.

Island In The Sun by Weezer

I’m pretty sure you can tell solely by the title that this is the best summer/beach song. This song always makes me feel so carefree and at peace. Last year during spring break, my best friends and I took a trip to Saint Augustine, Florida where we constantly played this song. Now every time I hear it, I’m reminded of those memories with my girls on the beach.

Good Riddance (Time of Your Life) by Green Day

Along with classic rock, I also love listening to pop punk in the summertime. Green Day is one of my favorite bands and their music always makes me so happy. Specifically, there’s something about this song that reminds me of summer.

Wildest Dreams by Taylor Swift

Pretty much any song from 1989 reminds me of summer but I can vividly picture 11 year-old me listening to Wildest Dreams on my Ipod on the way to the beach and it perfectly encapsulates that feeling.

Ride by Lana Del Rey

This song makes me feel like I’m driving along the coast with all my windows down and the wind is blowing through my hair. It’s one of my favorite songs to play on a summer night.

I hope you enjoyed this list of the perfect summertime songs and I hope you added some of them to your playlists!