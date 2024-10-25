The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With Halloween just around the corner, it’s never too early to start planning your Halloween costume! I love dressing up for Halloween, and I think a cute and trendy costume is the perfect way to have the best Halloweekend possible. Here are five ideas for costumes that you could do with your best friend or split up to do by itself!

1. Glinda & Elphaba from Wicked

Since the new Wicked movie is coming out in November, this is the perfect costume to wear this Halloween! Both costumes are so cute and easy to throw together, all it takes is a couple of dresses, a witch hat, and a crown.

2. Luke Skywalker & Darth Vader from Star Wars

This pair is a little more difficult to pull together, but it’s still super cute for any pair of best friends! You could even dress these down with a couple of workout sets and some accessories from Amazon.

3. Little Red Riding Hood & the Big Bad Wolf

Similar to the Star Wars costumes, these would take a few accessories to make sense, but this is such a creative duo! I think this would be a perfect combination for a pair with dark hair.

4. Princess Peach & Princess Daisy

I LOVE this duo! The costumes would be so recognizable and perfect for photos! I think white knee-high boots and long white gloves would be the best accessories for this pair, and they would totally bring the costumes together. Either of these would be cute to do on their own too!

5. Sabrina Carpenter & Jenna Ortega from the Taste Music Video

This pair is super trendy and unique for this Halloween! Plus, the outfits wouldn’t be too hard to put together, especially if you thrifted for the pieces. I think the only downside to this duo is that everyone may not understand the reference, but it’s still so cute!

Hopefully these costume ideas help provide some inspiration for this Halloween!