Did you ever think that looking up a homework answer could affect the environment? Or drafting an email? Or even just having a seamless conversation? Neither did I, until I dove into the effects of OpenAI and ChatGPT.



I am not much of a computer science person or even an environmental science person. However, I do use computers and care about the environment. ChatGPT is an uprising tool that allows people to have a natural conversation with an internet source that has just about every answer. When people talk about OpenAI, the conversation usually centers around how crazy it is that it has so much information and how it can provide whatever we ask for. I just recently learned that ChatGPT is actually terrible for the environment. This is a severe lack of knowledge on my part, but I was very confused about how simply typing a question into my computer could be bad for the environment.



According to Earth.org, in Sophia McLean’s article, “The Environmental Impact of ChatGPT: A Call for Sustainable Practices In AI Development,” “ChatGPT emits 8.4 tons of carbon dioxide per year.” The actual carbon footprint left by data centers is unknown due to a lack of transparency and data; however, what researchers do know is that the effect of using that much power and water is not sustainable.



The water footprint is something that researchers have accessible information on. The article points out that “Microsoft used approximately 700,000 litres of freshwater during GPT-3’s training in its data centres.” This water is used for cooling the machines as well as consumption of the models during an interaction.



With ChatGPT and OpenAI’s rapid growth, it is important to raise awareness about the environmental effects it has on our world. Think about how many times you have used an OpenAI source in the past week. Think about how many of your friends have used it. Now, think about how many people in the world are using this power-hungry tool. We only have one Earth. Let’s not mess it up by turning our questions into consequences we can’t undo.