Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NCSU chapter.

Did you ever think that looking up a homework answer could affect the environment? Or drafting an email? Or even just having a seamless conversation? Neither did I, until I dove into the effects of OpenAI and ChatGPT.

I am not much of a computer science person or even an environmental science person. However, I do use computers and care about the environment. ChatGPT is an uprising tool that allows people to have a natural conversation with an internet source that has just about every answer. When people talk about OpenAI, the conversation usually centers around how crazy it is that it has so much information and how it can provide whatever we ask for. I just recently learned that ChatGPT is actually terrible for the environment. This is a severe lack of knowledge on my part, but I was very confused about how simply typing a question into my computer could be bad for the environment.

According to Earth.org, in Sophia McLean’s article, “The Environmental Impact of ChatGPT: A Call for Sustainable Practices In AI Development,” “ChatGPT emits 8.4 tons of carbon dioxide per year.” The actual carbon footprint left by data centers is unknown due to a lack of transparency and data; however, what researchers do know is that the effect of using that much power and water is not sustainable.

The water footprint is something that researchers have accessible information on. The article points out that “Microsoft used approximately 700,000 litres of freshwater during GPT-3’s training in its data centres.” This water is used for cooling the machines as well as consumption of the models during an interaction.

With ChatGPT and OpenAI’s rapid growth, it is important to raise awareness about the environmental effects it has on our world. Think about how many times you have used an OpenAI source in the past week. Think about how many of your friends have used it. Now, think about how many people in the world are using this power-hungry tool. We only have one Earth. Let’s not mess it up by turning our questions into consequences we can’t undo.

Eliana Jaskolski (Ellie) is a writer for HER campus at NC State. This is her first year writing for the magazine. She is super excited to try something new and write about a variety of topics, particularly fashion, movies/shows, and everyday life. She believes this will be a great outlet to express herself. Ellie is in her third year at North Carolina State University. She is majoring in Business Administration with a concentration in Marketing. This summer she was an intern at a clothing company, Boathouse Sports in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Here, she was able to explore a new city, learn more about the clothing industry, and develop marketing skills. Ellie aspires to work in marketing in the food or fashion industry. Eventually, she would like to study or work in Europe. Born and raised in Bridgewater, New Jersey, Ellie has loved the extended summer that North Carolina has to offer. She enjoys sitting outside, watching movies and TV shows, hanging out with her friends, and listening to music. Some of her current favorite artists include One Direction, Tory Lanez, LOONY, and Billie Eilish. She is always open to music or show suggestions! Ellie hopes to travel more in the future and has plans to go on a couple cruises this year. Her dream destinations include Thailand, Switzerland, and most recently added, Japan.