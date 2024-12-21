This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NCSU chapter.

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour became the highest-grossing tour with an estimated $2.2 billion in revenue. It became the first tour to surpass $1 billion in revenue and it helped boost the economy in every city it stopped in. The setlist spans across Taylor’s entire career and she plays songs from each album. Taylor performs for 3 hours and 15 minutes, performing around 45 songs each night. This tour had a major impact on pop culture and has taken the world by storm for the past 2 years. On December 8, 2024, we had to say goodbye to the Eras Tour as she played the final show in Vancouver, Canada.

When she announced the tour in November of 2022, nobody knew just how ginormous and ground-breaking the tour would be. When I signed up for the verified fans presale and did not get selected, I thought it would be no big deal and I could get tickets in the general sale. Little did I know, the tickets would sell out during the presale and the general sale would be canceled. I still thought I’d be able to get resell tickets at a reasonable price. LOL That was until scalpers got a hold of the tickets and started selling them for thousands of dollars, which is unreasonable for any concert/event. I tried so hard to get decently priced tickets: I was in at least 10 different Facebook groups for selling tickets and tried entering endless giveaways. When she was in my area for her Philadelphia and New Jersey shows, I was constantly checking Ticketmaster on the days of the shows, trying to get tickets from the last-minute ticket drops. I failed at getting tickets that way too. It was quite literally impossible to get tickets for this concert, all because I didn’t get selected for the presale. I ended up going to Metlife night 3 to tailgate on the roof of the parking garage next to the stadium. Although I couldn’t see Taylor, I could hear all the songs, and that alone I am happy to have been a part of. A bunch of other swifties sat on that roof; singing along together, dancing together, and trading bracelets. The Eras Tour brought together so many people; whether that was inside or outside the stadiums, at the movie theater, or people watching at home from glitchy livestreams.

Watching the Eras Tour come to a close as someone who wished and tried to attend so badly, was deeply saddening. It truly is the end of the Eras Era, a day I never thought would come. For a while, I wondered what would come next. I even selfishly hoped she would add more dates in the United States so I could try for the millionth time to see her. Of course, that was just wishful thinking and she does deserve a long rest after this demanding tour. The Eras Tour seems like the type of tour that would be the last of a musician’s career, a farewell tour. I do hope she will go on tour again in the next few years but, like I said, she deserves a hibernation after the Eras Tour. I know Taylor always has a few tricks up her sleeve. After all, we still have yet for her to release the Taylor’s Versions of Reputation and her debut album.

It is sad to imagine life without the Eras Tour, but part of me is sort of relieved for it to end. I won’t have to suffer from extreme FOMO after seeing people post that they went and I won’t have to stress about trying to get tickets anymore. The part of me that’s sad to see it end will miss waiting to see what surprise songs she played every night, what outfits she wore, and if she brought out any guests on stage. Every fan was a part of the shows, even if they couldn’t attend in person. I can’t wait to see what she does next and what she has in store.