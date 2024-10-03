The College Experience: Five Skills That Shaped My Experience

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Class of 2025, they said. Four years ago, that seemed so far away. Senior year is so far, I thought to myself. Fast forward – it’s my last fall semester. College has flown by quicker than ever; each year there were highs and lows. The thing about highs and lows is an opportunity to learn things – lessons – skills. Today I want to dive into my top 5 skills that I’ve learned throughout college!

Communication

Basic- I know yet it plays such an important throughout life whether you’re talking to a friend, family member, professor, recruiter, or your hem designer who be it! Through the past few years, I’ve learned communication is about being able to express and speak on behalf of yourself in a personal and professional setting. I’ve gotten several opportunities throughout college to sharpen this skill through practicing my presentation skills and joining clubs that allowed me to expand on my thoughts and collaborate with so many diverse groups!

Time Management

Oh, this one is my favorite. Throwback to my first spring semester in college when I engaged in an 8-week pledging process for my professional business fraternity. Having so many things going on my plate I was able to learn how to balance my time for friends, family, social events, library sessions, work, and other extracurricular activities. Learning how to juggle so many things taught me how to prioritize the important things and allocate my time efficiently,

Money Management

No one really prepares you for personal finance. I mean yes you can take your Finance course in 9thgrade. But no, money management is also about practicing how to budget your expenses in real-time. Over the past few years, I’ve learned to prioritize my needs over wants as simple as deciding between eating out or cooking a home-cooked meal. Shout out to my dad for also introducing to budgeting apps to track expenses as well as opening investment accounts. Learning how to split your expenses in multiple ways at such a young age sets a great foundation for when you’re out of college and into the real world. I was able to understand the challenge of managing my finances especially during and after my summer 2024 internship!

Emotional Intelligence

Did I already say I had a favorite? Shhh – this one as well! As a teenager who struggled with handling her emotions, emotional intelligence has been all about learning how to respond to overreacting. Understanding what your emotional makeup consists of versus the person or situation. Throughout college I’ve been able to understand my own emotions but also how to recognize and influence the emotions of others. The college has been filled with so many experiences where emotions were heightened than usual. Whether it was handling the stress of a heavy exam week, coping through personal friendships or relationships, or a long work schedule – over time I’ve learned how to regulate my emotions and cope with a positive mindset.

Self-Awareness

Above it all sits the umbrella of self-awareness – which is the ability to recognize your strengths and weaknesses, your reactions, and navigate through a situation. Over the past few years, I’ve gained such a transformative skill that has allowed me to understand my emotions, thoughts, and actions that reflect my values and goals. By engaging in mindfulness, utilizing my strengths, understanding my limitations, and reflecting on choices made I’ve pushed myself to put more trust and faith in myself to stay grounded and positive. By learning how to confront your flaws and taking initiative to improve yourself – you’ll always be one step ahead and aware of yourself.