Super Cute Nail Ideas for Valentine’s Day

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NCSU chapter.

Valentine’s Day is upon us! One of my favorite parts of Valentine’s Day is when mid-February people come together and mutually agree to make everything love themed – pink, red, hearts, balloons, candy, Cupid, flowers, all of it! So in honor of the special day of the year coming up, here are some “love day” inspired nail designs – just another little detail to make the holiday extra special.

First, these super cute pink and red doodles are the perfect Valentine’s design. The shorter length and round edges are perfect for everyday.

These longer, french tip nails are perfect if you’re looking for an elevated Valentine’s Day look.

Or if designs aren’t your thing, some basic baby pink is always a safe choice.

Or if pink and red aren’t your normal colors, going for a simple look like this one is never a bad choice. Bows are the perfect way to incorporate the theme without any flashy colors.

Another easy way to switch up from a basic color without designs is to opt for multiple! And pink always goes with pink!

If you can’t decide whether or not pink or red is your vibe, why not settle for both? These wavy split nails are a gorgeous way to sophisticate a solid color set.

Looking for a simpler design? These almond french tips with small red hearts is perfect for a cute Valentine’s nail.

Chrome is in these days, so incorporate that trend with this chic pink chrome set.

And finally, you can never go wrong with an effortless and elegant red nail.

Hopefully, this provided you with some Valentine’s Day inspired nail ideas and that this year’s Valentine’s Day is filled with love!