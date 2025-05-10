Summer 2025 Movies and TV Show Releases That I’m Excited To See

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NCSU chapter.

This summer has a lot of sequels, new seasons and an overall nostalgic feeling. Many movies that will be screened starting this summer are continuation of stories and characters from my childhood from the Smurfs to Freaky Friday this summer will be filled with early 2000s kids childhoods. If your looking for something to do one hot summer day grab your friends get your favorite snacks and drinks and watch one of these summer 2025 movie or tv show releases.

Starting strong with TV shows coming back to show caracter everyone has fallen for.

The summer I turned Pretty, Season 3

Being Released July 16th, 2025 on amazon prime. This show follows that of Jenny Han’s book of the same name. As Belly experiences love, loss and a tough choice between the Fisher brothers. This coming of age show leaves all fans questioning who will Belly choose as this third and final season is released. Are you team Conrad or Jerimiah?

Wednesday, Season 2

Release day of part one will be August 6th, 2025 with the remainder of the episodes coming out in early september.

This second season has been long awaited as fans have had to wait just over two and a half years to continue to follow the adventures of Wednesday atoms as she returns back to Nevermore Academy.

Ginny and Georgia, Season 3

Release date is set to be June 3, 2025 fans once again have had two wait over two years since the last installment of this series. Following the mother daughter duo that is GIny and Georgia we watch as the ups and downs of any relationship has, think Gilmore Girls but with darker themes throughout.

As for the movies!

Freakier Friday

A Disney movie that wIll be released August 8th, 2025 in theaters will be a follow up to Freaky Friday that came out in 2003 that followed the story of a mother and daughter who swapped bodies and lives to walk in one another’s shoes. I’m excited to see the follow up to a childhood classic.

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Coming out on July 18th will follow five friends in this horror as they gause and cover up a deadly car crash.

Lilo & Stitch

In the past few years we have seen Disney turn many classics into live action and the next contestant they have battled the Lilo & Stitch 2002 animation, a classic staple in many kids’ childhoods comes to life in this love action released on May 23rd.

Smurfs

Being released on July 18th the smurfs will battle Gargumel once again in addition to another wizard who goes by the name of Razamel as they work to save Papa smurf and their Village. The Smurfs were a big part of my childhood and recently learned they started in Belgium.

Thunderbolts

Released on May 2nd is a Marvel movie that follows the stories of the Supervillans as they become the heroes.

How to train your dragon

Another childhood classic animation that has been made a live action to be released on July 13th.

Jurassic World Rebirth

Released on July 2nd and will be the newest installment to the franchise.

Overall these are just a few of the many movies and shows to hit our screen in the next few months, many reminiscing from previous movies. So with the time of summer, sit back, relax, and watch something because before you know it we will be back for the fall.