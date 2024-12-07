STOP BEING INFLUENCED: BRING BACK INDIVIDUALITY

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Trends come and go, sometimes even faster than you can “Add To Cart.” One minute, everyone’s wearing leopard print for Halloween, and the next, it’s are thrown in the back of a closet, never to be seen again. With social media influencing everything and fast fashion making it cheap and easy to buy into every trend, it’s no wonder we’ve all fallen victim.

We’ve all seen it. “What are we all wearing this summer?” or “Alix Earle just wore skinny jeans, so I have to buy them.” It becomes obligatory: you need to follow, or you’re out of the loop. Like tankinis, for example. This past summer, everyone swore they were the swimwear trend, and it felt like every girl was posting about buying one. Fast forward a few months, and I haven’t heard of tankinis since then.

What’s so bad about hopping on a trend? The cycle of fast fashion feeds our overconsumption. Brands like Shein keep putting out these trendy pieces in a quick manner, luring us with low prices. But this comes with a cost—both for our wallets and the environment. Since the items are cheaply made, they wear out quickly and get thrown out when the trend is over. Even worse, I have witnessed this all over my Tiktok feed and this cycle sends a dangerous message to young girls, that to be “cool” they need to buy what their favorite influencer is promoting. Spoiler alert—those influencers are getting paid to promote products they aren’t even wearing themselves. All of this is to say, be unique. Don’t feel obliged to conform because your peers are. Wear whatever you want and makes you feel comfortable, that is what makes you an individual! Next time you feel like you may be falling into the trap, you can check to see if the creator is getting a commission. My tips to bring back your individuality, invest in staples, buy unique pieces, think before you buy, and thrift!