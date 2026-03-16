Spring Trend Predictions: Fashion, Nails, Comfort, & Birthday Parties

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NCSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring has sprung! While I can almost guarantee another cold snap or two before real spring comes, the warm weather this weekend has put me in the spring mood. Inspired by Emma Chamberlin’s trend predictions that she posts yearly on her Anything Goes Podcast, I decided to compile a list of my trend predictions for this spring and summer season. From fashion to nails to general trends, we explore it all in this article.

Beginning with fashion, in past years we have seen many emerging trends that break “fashion rules.” From business casual blouses paired with microshorts to simple boots with statement midi skirts, the consensus for this spring consists of a lot of “fashion don’ts”, and I could not be more here for it.

The funky midi-skirt and simple boot combo is so much fun, and leaves plenty of room for creativity. Whether going to a picnic or a night out, this look is so versatile and flattering. Additionally, despite the warmer weather, simple, classy boots are definitely staple pieces for all outfits worn this spring.

As for patterns, it is no surprise that polka dots will continue to dominate the fashion industry, but I also predict a rise of gingham patterns, especially nice gingham blouses.

In general, the increase in nice blouses paired with mini skirts or jeans for a going-out look has been on the rise. The pairing of the business casual look with the girls’ night out look would have definitely been considered a “fashion don’t” ten years ago. However, this is a trend I can totally see the vision behind. While proper execution is crucial, the correct mix of these two vibes in the same outfit can definitely be styled together and look fabulous!

As for nails, I think it is safe to say that pastels will always be a trend for springtime. However, I think this spring we will see more exploration as opposed to simple pastel nails. I am predicting more chrome pastels, polka dots paired with French tips, and fun sets where every nail is different. Additionally, I think the “funky nail” trend will continue to prosper.

Additionally, I think this spring we will not only see a shift to more personalized nails, especially with different nails on each finger, but also a shift towards independent nail artists over nail salons. The push to support independent artists across all disciplines has been on the rise in recent years, and with social media trends leaning towards more eccentric nail sets with intricate designs, the increased utilization of independent nail artists will become more prevalent.

As for general trends this spring, chic comfort across interiors and style has become prevalent, and has given comfort a new definition. Additionally, many people are upping their birthday party game, from clever themes to intricate paper banners; birthdays are in this spring.

So what is “chic comfort”? It seems contradictory to add the word “chic” in front of comfort, as comfort in previous years has been in itself an abandonment of chic, fashionable, and stylish qualities and places an emphasis on the absence of such. However, comfort has taken on a new meaning in recent years. Comfort has now become a means of design and style. How one chooses to be comfortable or make their space comfortable is strategic, and the trends aim to mix classiness with comfort. Wheather its boneless couches or matching sweatsets, comfort has become more chic, and I predict this will continue into the warmer spring weather.

View this post on Instagram I especially love these fun, colored matching sets.

Lastly, let’s talk birthday parties. I know we have all seen our friends and mutuals post on Instagram in front of a cute brown banner with a clever birthday theme. I know my personal favorites are “Tini Bit Older” for a martini-themed birthday, or “Roaring 20’s” (I know I am planning to do this theme for my birthday in June).

Along with the cute paper banners, many people are putting more time and effort into decorating, having activities, and making food for their own or someone else’s special day. Specifically regarding decor, many are being resourceful by utilizing paper chains and stars using paper they already own. Additionally, maximalism is definitely in when decorating. Think tinsel, streamers, balloons, and twinkly lights in every corner of the room. This trend moves away from the birthday scene of previous years, where elegance and sophistication were emphasized, and into a more maximalist, resourceful, playful energy to the birthday trends.

Ultimately, my predictions across all subsections of the overall “trends” for this spring share a few commonalities. First, funky skirts, eccentric nails, and maximalist birthday parties, they all scream whimsy. I think this is for good reason; in today’s world, embracing whimsy sometimes is all we can do. Additionally, the shift to resourcefulness and community is prominent throughout these trends. Whether it is searching your local thrift store for a unique skirt, supporting local nail artists, or creating your own birthday banner and decor, all of these trends share these qualities that indicate a higher importance of community among society during this spring.

Finally, the overall conclusion I came to from predicting these spring trends emphasizes a prominence of personal expression, and breaking conventional fashion and social “rules”. This goes hand in hand with embracing whimsy, and I think these spring trends reflect our natural response to a scary world, which is to control what we can and make it cute as hell.