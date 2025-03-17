This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NCSU chapter.

With spring just around the corner, it’s time to start spring styling. Leading trends in stores right for spring 2025 include lace, dainty floral prints, pastel colors, specifically pink and yellow, babydoll tops and dresses, and bloomers. Since we are transitioning into our spring wardrobes, we need cute nails to go along with it. I searched through Pinterest and found several nails that I think perfectly fit this spring’s leading trends!

Floral Print Lace Nails

https://pin.it/19GscNw8Z

These nails combine both dainty florals and lace. As of now, I have not seen many nails designed with lace detailing, so I think it is a cute, semi-original idea!

Bow Lace Nails

Even though the bow trend is phasing out, many people still find them absolutely adorable. These nails have the cutest color combination that is quite popular for this spring! I think that lace-detailed nails are going to become big this spring.

Butter Yellow Nails

If you are more of a minimalist, but still want to give off spring vibes, these butter yellow nails would be perfect!

Yellow French Tips

The mix of bright pink and light yellow creates a great contrast. These would also be so cute for transitioning from spring to summer!

Pastel Mix Nails

To me, these nails perfectly embody spring. They are subtle but also fun. They are pretty simple, while also having fun touches.

Pink Chrome Nails

Chrome nails have been super popular for the last few years. Some people may want it to die down, but personally I am still obsessed with it. Usually, chrome nails have more of a summer vibe, but the light pink makes them fit spring so well.

Pearl French Tips

These nails elevate a regular French tip. The pearl and shine create a cute and classy vibe that is a step above regular French tips. These are a great option if you aren’t a colorful-nails type of person or can’t have colorful nails but still want to have cute spring nails.

Blueberry Nails

The final cute nail inspo I was drawn to was these blueberry nails. The pastel yellow base compliments the little blueberries so well.

I cannot wait to get some of these nails done for the spring season. Though most of them are pretty basic, I believe they will perfectly accompany spring outfits!