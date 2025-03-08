The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Now that the weather is warming up and we all are starting to think about wardrobe changes to come, you might be wondering what is suspected to be the fashion trends of spring 2025. While fast fashion and micro trends are not sustainable either in the quality of the products or for the environment, I have compiled a list of the trends expected to be seen this spring, but more importantly, the ones I could see lasting longer than just this one season.

Broken down from colors to prints as well as styles and accessories, here is a comprehensive list that will be sure to make you a fashionista this spring.

Based on the 2025 spring/summer fashion shows that happened this past fall, there are many patterns to expect to see in this warm weather. The main patterns noted are stripes, florals, checkers, plaid, and animal print.

Patterns

Stripes

Starting with a good basic that keeps coming back. It is a classic that leans more towards a summer time look, especially when using navy and white, as it has been seen time and time again relating to a more coastal look, which is expected to be big. Many brands, such as Proenza Schouler, had stripes walking their runways.

Florals

A springtime classic that we continue to see in previous years, its been through 3D flowers attached to dresses and skirts, but this time around we have seen it in the prints themself. A great example of this is the brand PatBO, which used florals in a beautiful white dress, while the brand Silvia Tcherassi opted to bring florals in through lace.

Plaid

Plaid was seen a multitude of times in many spring 2025 collections, including Tommy Hilfigure and Burberry. Bringing back a more 90s grunge look through this pattern choice. From a springtime classic such as a trench coat to your typical button-down plaid was everywhere. This is a great pattern to invest in because plaid can also be used in a fall time look, meaning it will last more than one season.

Animal print

Animal print walked the catwalk this spring, seen in Marc Jacobs collection as well as Ganni. From zebra to cheetah, multiple prints were seen, especially in furs, reminding me of Nanny Fine.

Material types

Crochet

Crochet is back for yet another season. Seen to make dresses in the Nili Lotan and KHAITE spring collections. I do not see crochet going anywhere too soon as it has been a season repeat.

Tweed

Think Chanel, ladies at brunch more of an elevated look with multiple tweed jackets and skirts.

Suede

Suede was used for brands like Ralph Lauren and Marni. This fabric choice was versatile as it was used to make jackets and dresses.

Color Pallet for this Spring

Many pastel colors were used, such as yellows similar to a butter yellow and soft pinks, with some pistachio green also making an appearance. If pastels are not your thing, not to worry; there are also navy blues, tans, and browns.

Types of clothes

Slim legged pants

Do we have Alix Earle to thank for this with the revival of skinny jeans? Either way, a slim cut pant is in; whether it’s jeans or for the workplace, you can expect to find it in your stores.

Sportswear but make it chic

Sports wear was seen in a more high fashion way with brands including Casa Blanca and Ferragamo gearing it towards a softer more feminine look and away from the street wear and baggy pants we have seen previously

Accessories

Big bows, Chunky necklaces, Big keychains everything is big and exaggerated.

Overall, spring 2025 is patterned filled with pastel colors with the bases of the color palette. I hope through this article you were able to find what clothing will be trendy and you find a way to make it fit into your own style and make it your own!