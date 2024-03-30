Song-Inspired Outfits for Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS Tour

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NCSU chapter.

As Olivia Rodrigo performs her chart-topping hits at her GUTS tour, let’s dive into some outfit inspirations that complement the emotions behind her songs. Whether you’re feeling the heartbreak of “drivers license” or the confidence of “good 4 u,” here are some outfit ideas that will capture your emotions on the concert night.

Vampire

Vampire is a song that perfectly captures the essence of both the sadness and anger you feel when someone hurts you. In this song, Olivia paints a vivid picture of being drawn to someone who may seem alluring on the surface but ultimately drains your energy and happiness. An outfit inspired by this song needs to be dark yet captivating. Here are some ideas:

https://outcast-clothing.us/products/delta-mini-dress-red – This mini-dress is PERFECT for this track. The corset top fits the old vampire look, while the lace detail adds a girly touch. It comes in red and black- both of which would work well with this song.

https://shorturl.at/pDG23 – This Princess Polly dress is dark and made of full lace, fitting the vibe of the song.





LACY

Lacy is a soulful and introspective track. The melody is gentle yet powerful, with soft chords and Olivia’s emotive vocals conveying a sense of emotional depth. When I think of outfits that resemble this song, I envision something beautiful, soft and girly. Here are a few ideas:

https://shorturl.at/etuwO – This is a simple white dress with ribbon accents. Adding ribbons to your hair would be the perfect touch to this outfit.

https://shorturl.at/CRTU8 – This light pink lace mini-dress embodies the song so well. It is simple yet so gorgeous.

All-american bitch

All-american bitch is a powerful and assertive song that challenges traditional gender roles and expectations. It is a high-energy rock anthem that perfectly captures the rebellious spirit of the song. Olivia’s vocals are fierce and defiant, conveying a sense of strength nd assertiveness. Here a a few looks that will capture the vibe of this song:

https://shorturl.at/xO589 – I am IN LOVE with this dress for all-american bitch. The dress is sexy but is made to look similar to a blazer or a work outfit, perfectly capturing the essence of being “all-American.”

https://shorturl.at/ouQU6 – This baby tee exemplifies a feeling of pride and confidence, similar to parts of the song. This outfit would be complete with a pair of jeans and some cute sunglasses.

Finding the perfect outfit for Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS tour isn’t just about looking stylish; it’s about embodying the emotions and messages behind her songs. These outfit ideas serve as a canvas for self-expression and connection to the music. When looking for your outfit, remember to embrace your individuality, find your unique style, and stay true to how you feel.