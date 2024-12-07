This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NCSU chapter.

Hey Carpenters!

I recently had the pleasure of going to Sabrina Carpenter’s Short ‘n Sweet Tour and had the most wonderful time! I’ve been a long time fan, as I started listening to her music when she was starring in Girl Meets World, so when I didn’t beat the Ticketmaster queue, I was very upset. Luckily, one of my close friends got tickets through someone looking to sell about a week before the show and was able to give one to me. Here are some of my favorite moments from the show (after the two hours of fair traffic that I endured, of course)…

Her stage! Sabrina has the cutest aesthetic and this show only proved that further for me. This is the stage before she came on, with her initials as a logo and a heart stage.

2. Her entrance was perfect! After some opening credits, she emerged in a shower towel before revealing her first outfit – light blue for our show! Then her microphone comes down from the ceiling and she starts the show off strong with Taste.

3. My favorite song off the new album is Coincidence, so I was really excited to see her perform that song. And boy did it live up to the hype! She used a tambourine and let the crowd harmonize back and forth before she started. Throughout the whole show, she was excellent at getting the crowd involved and of course she said Raleigh was one of the loudest shows she had heard so far.

4. Our surprise song! Her rendition of Spin-The-Bottle to pick a different cover each night is one of the most clever things I have seen in a concert before, so props to her for dreaming that up. I was hoping for either 9-to-5 or Material Girl, and was thrilled when the bottle landed on Material Girl. The crowd was happy too!

5. After an outfit change, she emerged in a spotlight with a pink (which my friends and I loved) two-piece outfit. She performed a slow and emotional rendition of Dumb & Poetic, another one of my favorites off Short ‘n Sweet.

6. One of the things that this tour has been most famous for is her Juno performance during each night. And it sure did not disappoint (including the Juno position)!

7. Then she ended the night with an Espresso encore and lots of confetti. What a perfect ending to a wonderful night!

8. And of course in Sabrina fashion, she also included a nice and funny message to fans after she left the stage.

Overall, one of the best concerts I’ve been to! I really hope I can see her again in the future!