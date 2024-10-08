The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the leaves change color, and pumpkin spice feels are in the air, sad girl autumn is defrosting. Whether you’re looking to embrace the outdoors or enjoy some comforts at home, autumn offers so many activities that capture its charm. Here’s a guide to some activities you can enjoy this lovely season.

1. GO visit a Pumpkin Patch and Carve Pumpkins

Pumpkin patches are a quintessential fall activity for anyone. Spend a day at your local farm, pick out the perfect pumpkin, and take part in the joy of carving it into a fun or spooky design. In the triangle area, you can visit Page farms and Philip farms to enjoy your pumpkin picking for both being under $20 and this includes a perfect pumpkin for you.

2. Take on a Scenic Hike to See the Beautiful Fall Foliage

One of the most natural displays during fall is the vibrant array of reds, oranges, and yellows that sweep the trees. Lace-up your boots and take a hiking trail to experience the beauty of autumn foliage up close. To experience the foliage near Raleigh, venture to Lake Johnson or Bond Lake where you can paddle board, hike, and bike your way through the fall leaves.

3. Go Apple Picking this october

Apple orchards are always a great activity to enjoy in the fall and a fun activity for families, couples, or groups of friends. Many orchards offer varieties of apples perfect for baking, juicing, or simply enjoying as a crisp snack. Afterward, you can make homemade apple pies, applesauce, or caramel apples. If you care to appreciate the apple-picking season, try stopping by Page Farms or the Perkins Orchard in Raleigh

4. Gather around a Campfire and Make S’mores

Perhaps you want to gather around a campfire with friends and family. Bring out the marshmallows, chocolate, and graham crackers for a s’mores-making session, and maybe even tell a few spooky stories as Halloween approaches. The burning flames, the scent of wood smoke, and the feeling of being bundled up outside create a magical fall atmosphere that can’t be beaten to share with some lovely friends.

5. Enjoy a Fall-Themed Movie Marathon

When the weather turns chilly, there’s nothing better than curling up with a blanket and watching fall-themed movies. Classics like Hocus Pocus, Halloweentown, Charlie Brown, or the Twilight Saga (for my vampire girlies) marathon can set the perfect autumn mood. Perhaps you also want to make some homemade popcorn and hot cocoa, and you have a cozy movie night that captures the essence of the season.

From all the sorts of fall comforts you could experience this fall, there are endless opportunities to enjoy the season’s beauty and warmth. Whether you’re hiking through colorful forests, enjoying festive activities with your loved ones, or attending a local festival, fall is a time to embrace all the joy it has to offer.