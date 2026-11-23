This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NCSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A beautiful new album has slipped through the cracks and is not receiving the recognition that I believe it is due. Remi Wolf’s Mud is a master class in lyricism, production, and overall sound. She released singles throughout the teasing process that tastefully gave away the overall vibe of the album but did not even scratch the surface of all that she is capable of. The tracks “Champagne,” “I Won’t Cry,” and “Guess” are three absolutely show stopping songs that will be played for years to come.

Remi tackles the unfortunate reality for many people in the album that is situationships. In her song “I Won’t Cry,” she speaks to the feeling of being willing to even sacrifice yourself to gain back someone’s affections. She says, “I could be your favorite track, I know I can…” This feeling is unique to situations where you don’t always feel that you are being treated well but you at least are being given attention. You can become so wrapped up in who you want someone to be that you forget how you deserve them to be.

“Champagne” is a song of hers that I cannot seem to put down. It is so catchy and upbeat while carrying an entirely different meaning. The theme of the song is beginning to catch patterns in the way you are treated by people, specifically in a romantic context. The chorus of the song says, “I’m always waiting here for someone to leave me in the pouring rain.” She frames the whole song under the idea that she is constantly feeling like she does more for a romantic partner than they do for her. This song is particularly funny because the overall vibe of the song is entirely different from what the meaning of the song truly is.

This album is perfect to me and I could not recommend it enough. Remi Wolf deserves her flowers and I will do my best to give them to her.