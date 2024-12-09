Perhaps Everyone is a Bit Wicked: The Complexity of Good and Evil in the 2024 Film Wicked

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As social media platforms buzz with anticipation over the release of the two-part adaptation of Wicked, based on the 1995 novel by Gregory Maguire, my expectations have run high. Growing up being involved in theatre during my adolescence, I had a unique vantage point, however, nothing could prepare me for the intense emotional rollercoaster I experienced as I left the movie theater last week. The film did more than entertain, it reawakened and challenged many of my preconceived notions of what “good” and “evil” truly mean. Wicked reinforces the lines between the two are not as distinguishable as I once believed, and that maybe, just maybe, everyone is a bit wicked!

The adaptation of Wicked offers a deeper exploration into the complexity of morality, and it’s this significance sets the story apart from the traditional, simplistic portrayals of good versus evil we often encounter in traditional fairy tales. In its sequel, The Wizard of Oz, we are taught to view the Wicked Witch as the embodiment of evilーher green skin, dark powers, and her defiant actions make her the villain of the story. Wicked, on the other hand, reverses this concept by giving Elphaba a deep backstory that exposes the underlying injustices she encounters. Despite being rebellious, she acts out of a passion for justice rather than hatred. In this perspective, the real “evil” is frequently the repressive structures that the Wizard stands for and the powers that accuse her of being evil for merely defying their expectations. Elphaba’s character challenges us to question the very nature of good and evil. Her decision to oppose the Wizard’s strategies stems from a moral conviction, but her rebellious actions are misconstrued by the public.

Glinda, who stands for the ideal of goodness, is at the other extreme of the spectrum. Glinda first appears to be the ideal “good witch” ーpopular, well-liked, and adored by everyone. However, as the narrative goes on, it becomes clear that her idea of kindness is frequently linked to selfishness and social conformity. The story of Glinda demonstrates how “goodness” can occasionally be shallow or superficial, motivated more by the need to preserve social standing than by genuine moral principles.

In the end, both Elphaba and Glinda teach us that good and evil are not fixed concepts; they are shaped by perspective. Maybe everyone is a bit wicked!