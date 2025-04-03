This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NCSU chapter.

Paris Fashion Week is a prestigious presentation of designer products held semi-annually in Paris, France. Each series is devoted to spring/summer and autumn/winter events to showcase upcoming trends and visions for the new season. The dates of Paris Fashion Week are determined by the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode in hopes of consolidating Paris as the fashion capital and continuing the legacy of fashion in Paris. Similar to the Garment District in Midtown Manhattan, New York, the prime motivation behind Paris Fashion Week is the ability to showcase world-renowned designers and talent to preserve the reputation of being fashionable and trendy. In doing so, the legacy of fashion and Paris upholds world-class creative talent and best-in-class production, inspiring new generations and icons in the fashion industry.

Separating Paris Fashion Week into two events because of the season (e.g., spring/summer and autumn/winter) allows the designers and media to broadcast the finest craftsmanship with similar themes and extravagant runway shows. Some prestigious designers include Chanel, Alexander McQueen, Rick Owens, Miu Miu, Dior, and Hermès. These breathtaking designs set high-fashion standards, blending the lines of tradition and modernity in the fashion world, which draws in elite clients, celebrities, and global media. Knowing that various fashion houses are collectively showcasing their art, the anticipation of Paris Fashion Week slowly builds up as time gets closer. That said, I want to discuss some of my favorite Designs this year and which celebrities made noise with their presence.

I loved and admired the complexity of the pieces in the spring/summer 2025 collections. The vibrant colors and bold silhouettes left my mouth agape, and words cannot express the aura of luxury and exquisite taste. On the other hand, the fall/winter 2025 collection heavily relied on dark colors and suits to convey professionalism and a darker aura during the colder seasons of the year. I highly recommend watching these runways and deciding for yourself, but nothing compares to the level of talent and creativity presented to the world. That said, here are some of my favorite designer collections:

Jean Paul Gaultier – Designer Ludovic de Saint Sernin

Miss Sohee

Alexander McQueen

Saint Laurent

Miu Miu

Chanel

Hermès

Victoria Beckham

These collections made my heart flutter with excitement and allowed me to envision the upcoming future of fashion and trends for the general public. The embrace of patterns, textures, colors, and unique ethereal features conveys the increasing interest in fashion and how these designers think and produce themes of external beauty. From watching these collections, the external beauty of the fashion world has grown and matured over time while having playful elements and connecting to the livelihoods of individuals globally. Moreover, I loved how these collections are fairly easy to replicate for the public and can continuously recreate these designs without running out of ideas for personal style.

Aside from the designers and brands, another aspect of Paris Fashion Week is the celebrities and their presence. Celebrities and elite clients bring attention to the brands and collections, especially when they are new and rising stars. From the media coverage during Paris Fashion Week, a few idols and stars stood out through their wardrobe or makeup style. For instance, I was immediately drawn to Doechii, Chappell Roan, ASAP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, and many more. Here are some of my favorite looks from my very long list:

Doechii

Chappell Roan

Rauw Alejandro

ASAP Rocky

Iris Law

Doja Cat

Gong Yoo

Bad Bunny

Sydney Sweeney

Tyla

Even though the celebrity sightings were a small list, I loved the outfits and the effort these people took to show up at Paris Fashion Week. It brings more diverse and intersectional audiences to a broader scope of elegant collections. I love seeing a melting pot of people and blending that with upcoming fashion trends because it demonstrates how art brings people together. Moreover, how inspiring it is to be in the perspective of art and use unique and innovative ideas to present a collection of craftsmanship either in prestigious audiences like Paris Fashion Week or local scales.