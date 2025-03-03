The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Set in South Central Los Angeles, One of Them Days is a tragicomedy buddy film starring Keke Palmer and SZA. It follows their relationship and its dynamics and has a “coming-of-age” or “rags-to-riches” type plot where the protagonists’ story begins in a tough spot, but they ultimately end up feeling successful. Although the plot itself was very intriguing, the film was also very full of color and character development, and was complimented by a great soundtrack! Additionally, Keke Palmer and SZA’s energy matched so well and made the story come together very nicely.

The main characters in this movie are Dreux (played by Keke Palmer) and Alyssa (played by SZA), who face several obstacles in the process of making rent before being evicted by their landlord (played by Rizi Timane). Their sisterly dynamic can be hurtful but ultimately is based on love and closeness, as seen through their brief fallout as a result of Alyssa’s vulnerability to a man, however, Dreux backs her up even when it’s inconvenient. Alyssa and Dreux’s relationship is both driven and, at times, defeated by their different personalities, where Dreux always needs a plan and Alyssa plays things by ear. A longing for self-respect and discipline drives both Alyssa and Dreux’s characters.

The admiration for this 2025 film is heavily influenced by its aesthetic traits. Many scenes in the movie are filled with color, from the apartment complex the friends live in to the clothes the characters wear, giving a very uplifting feel to the movie overall. This suits the energy of the protagonists as Alyssa is a struggling artist who ends up relatively successful, as well as Dreux, who got promoted by her interviewer, Shayla (played by Gabrielle Dennis), who initially turned her down. The abundance of color reflects the girls’ friendship in a positive light, implying that their relationship will not fade.

Additionally, it is inspiring to future artists or artists currently on the rise. It included a short verse from Doechii’s new album, “Alligator Bites Never Heal,” called Nissan Altima. This demonstrates an almost direct correlation between Alyssa and Doechii as artists since Doechii has been struggling for recognition for many years, which is very fitting. Doechii and SZA have been teasing the internet, hinting at a collaboration, so the reveal was impactful and moving for many who tune into pop culture.

Lastly, both Keke Palmer and SZA complimented each other so gracefully. Their relationship seems effortless and natural. This is a huge green flag for SZA because One of Them Days is her first-ever appearance in the film industry. Furthermore, regardless of Keke Palmer’s background, this film will have a great influence on her future career since it is already ranked so highly, despite its novelty.