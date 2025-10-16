Not a Fan of Pumpkin Spice? “Fall” in Love with Other Autumn Flavors!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NCSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the air turns cold and the leaves turn warm, local coffee shops are preparing for their busiest time of year: the pumpkin spice pandemic that sweeps the nation at the first hint of fall. For most, the comeback of pumpkin spice products is the best part of the season, and it’s something to look forward to once summer ends. However, if pumpkin spice isn’t your thing, you can still enjoy an on-theme drink, pastry, or dish! While pumpkin spice is iconic for a reason, I have other suggestions for fall flavors that deserve some love, too.

Apple

While apple is arguably the second most popular flavor for this time of year, it’s my personal favorite! The versatility of apple flavoring makes for delicious drinks and treats alike. A fruit that’s both sweet and tart and has multiple types to choose from, you can tailor this flavor to your liking when making things from scratch. You can even turn using this flavor into a fall-themed activity! It’s the perfect time of year to go apple picking with the ones you love and make something special after a fun outing.

Maple

Maple, usually in the form of syrup, is a predominantly sweet flavor with a hint of floral properties. The syrup is often used as a topping on dishes such as pancakes; however, it’s also a great ingredient to go in recipes! The possibilities are endless with different grades of maple syrup. To add the finishing touches on a drink, try an amber-grade syrup in your iced coffee. If you’re looking for something savory, use a dark syrup to glaze vegetables or marinate meats. If you want to make something sweet, use a very dark grade syrup to mix in doughs or make your own maple taffy. This flavor allows you to get creative and be adventurous, where one ingredient makes all the difference!

Caramel

This flavor is a fall staple, but one of the best things about caramel is that it can be enjoyed year-round! Unlike pumpkin spice, you don’t have to wait for the leaves to change to have your favorite caramel dishes. Its creamy texture and notes of sweet, buttery, and somewhat nutty taste make caramel enjoyable on its own or paired with other combinations. This flavor serves well in hot and cold drinks, while also making the perfect addition to some of your favorite sweet recipes. Bonus points if you pair it with another flavor mentioned in this article; you can’t go wrong with a classic caramel apple at a state fair!

butterscotch

This flavor goes beyond the bowl of candies your grandma keeps on her kitchen counter. If you’re not a fan of caramel, this makes for a great alternative! Butterscotch has an overarching sweet taste with notes of toffee, with a noticeable hint of saltiness to it. The versatile nature of this flavor allows for many uses, especially in baked goods, while also making a great addition to your usual coffee order. Butterscotch is a softer, less prominent flavor on the taste buds as opposed to caramel, allowing you to spice up your fall favorites without the overwhelming sensation of trying something new.

cinnamon

If you make your coffee at home or you love to bake, chances are you already have this ingredient in your kitchen! Accessible, familiar, and simple, cinnamon will always add the cozy touch you’re looking for in your favorite fall recipes. Sprinkling this earthy, sweet spice into your go-to drinks or adding it as a finishing touch to a pastry elevates everyday items into fall classics. On the other hand, if you like to get adventurous with more savory dishes, cinnamon has something to offer you, too! Adding this spice to dishes such as chili or other meat recipes creates a unique flavor profile, taking your favorite meals up a notch while staying in the fall spirit.