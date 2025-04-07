The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Nothing gets me more excited for an upcoming season like a new playlist, and the vibes of spring are so fun and easy to encapsulate in a well-curated playlist. Whether it’s new music being released or songs I just keep coming back to, these songs always put me in a good mood and make my long walks to class much easier. With exam season coming quickly, I think we all need a good pick-me-up, so here are some of my favorite songs from my favorite artists to launch us into the spring season!

Spring by Briston Maroney

This list would not make any sense if I did not start here. Spring, from the album Ultrapure, is so good. I truly have nothing negative to say about this song or any of Briston’s other works. Spring feels just like you would imagine; the song is sweet but also very upbeat like you could dance to it. He also sounds just as good live. :)

Hahaha by Stevie Bill

I was introduced to this song two years ago, and I truly have not stopped listening to it ever since. It is such a fun little pop song by a “Dutch girl from Amsterdam,” as she calls herself. She has recently released new music, and it is all so amazing. I highly recommend her entire discography.

Lavender Girl by Caamp

No matter how much time has passed, I will forever come back to this song. It was one of the first songs I had ever heard from Caamp, and from then on, I was absolutely captivated. This song is so adorable and lovable, it just makes me want to run away to the mountains and dance in a field. My favorite line will always be, “Lavender girl, take me back in your heart.”

Love Will Get You There by Inhaler

I was recently shown this song by a friend! She actually recommended the entire album, but this song, in particular, really stuck out to me. Throughout the chorus, repeating “Love will get you there,” and the rest of the song revolving around the general theme, it is so easy to get attached to.

Oh, What a World by Kacey Musgraves

Everything by Kacey Musgraves screams springtime to me, but I will just mention this one. This song is so sweet, and her voice in it is absolutely stunning. She is such a talented musician, and it shows through everything she releases. In Oh, What a World, specifically, she has a very soft voice, and the whole song feels super personal to everyone who listens.

It Isn’t Perfect, But It Might Be by Olivia Dean

Olivia Dean has been one of my more recent finds. Her artistry through music is incomparable to anyone else I’ve listened to recently. Her voice is literally like listening to sunshine; it’s insane. Because she is so new to me, I don’t know everything about her music, but I do know that this song is absolutely amazing. If I could bottle up the feeling of spring, it would be this song.

To Philly by Del Water Gap

This song feels nostalgic. It is very slow, and the artist really gives you time to sit with each word. During springtime, I really like to slow down and be present. This song feels just like that. The singer has an incredible voice, and I would love it if you went and listened.

Canyon Moon by Harry Styles

Harry Styles is truly a year-round artist for me. Every song he writes and sings, I find to be so well done and makes me so happy. Canyon Moon is just that and more: such a bubbly song that makes me happy that it’s spring and even more excited that summer is just around the corner.

First Time by Hozier

Unreal Unearth is simply a work of art. Every song feels so intentional, and that is what makes it so special to me. First Time is about new beginnings and endings taking place over the course of your life. It is written so well, and his vocals never disappoint. This man will always get a 10/10 from me.

Abilene by Hunter Metts

A very recent release that I had to include is Abilene. It is a very soft and light song, and you can feel the longing through his voice. “I believe it’ll all be right, I believe love will never die,” sung to the listener like a promise. The whole song wraps you up and makes you wish the song was much longer.

Those were just some of the highlights from my favorite songs for this spring. These songs mean so much to me, and I hope everyone can go check them out!