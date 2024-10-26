This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NCSU chapter.

This summer, I embarked on an unforgettable trip to New York City with one of my best friends, and we were on a mission to explore every nook and cranny (and taste every delicious item) the Big Apple had to offer! If you’re planning a trip to NYC soon, check out my itinerary for an amazing trip!

Day 1: Friday – Arrival & Excitement!

We kicked off our trip by landing at LGA and getting on the subway to Manhattan, where we dropped our bags at the hotel. We fueled our day by having breakfast at a local deli, and we made our first stop at the iconic Grand Central Station to try Magnolia Bakery’s legendary banana pudding (it’s so yummy!). Right after we checked out Bryant Square Park and its lively enviornment.

Next, we shopped till we dropped at Hudson Yards and walked along the High Line, soaking in those stunning views. For dinner, we couldn’t resist the hype of Chelsea Market, where we devoured Los Tacos No. 1—absolute perfection! We wrapped up our first day at Little Island and Pier 57, taking in the gorgeous night skyline.

Day 2: Saturday – Flea Market Finds & City Vibes

Saturday was all about treasure hunting! We woke up early to hit the Chelsea Flea Market, then headed to Dumbo in Brooklyn for more vintage gems. We had heavenly slices at Lucia Pizza in SoHo (get their vodka and margherita slice, followed by a shopping spree at trendy spots like Brandy Melville and Zara.

After a quick power nap back at the hotel (necessary, right?), we got ready for a walk through Washington Square Park. Dinner at the incredible Thai Villa was the highlight—trust me, you’ve never tasted Thai food like this before! We finished the day with a view of the Empire State Building.

Day 3: Sunday – Vintage Vibes & Park Dreams

Sunday started with another flea market stop at The Grand Bazaar, where we scored some unique finds. Breakfast at Pop-Up Bagels was a game changer (sooo good!). We snapped some cute photobooth pics at Booth By Bryant before wandering through Central Park, taking in the greenery and shopping in the area.

After another well-deserved nap, we explored the Upper West and Upper East Sides, where I picked up some Swedish candy from BonBon! Dinner at Parm, the little sister of Carbone, was absolutely delicious—don’t skip the vodka pasta! We ended the night relaxing and watching the sunset.

Day 4: Monday – The Grand Finale!

Our last day began with mouthwatering cannoli in Little Italy, followed by a delicious lunch at Shu Jiao Fu Zhuo in Chinatown—super affordable and amazing! We paid our respects at the 9/11 Memorial and One World Trade Center before exploring more of Midtown.

And you guessed it, another nap! For dinner, we hit up Adel’s Halal Cart, the best halal food truck in the city (and trust me, the line is worth it). We couldn’t help but have one last scoop of Magnolia’s banana pudding before ending our trip with a walk around Times Square.

This itinerary is the perfect way to see all the big things in NYC but also check out some smaller less known places and activities!

