My Favorite Places I Have Visited On My Travels

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NCSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

During my five semesters in college, I traveled a lot. Many of these places were domestic, others were international. Here is a list of my favorite (and most memorable) places I have visited. This is for if you are ever in town and are looking for somewhere interesting to visit!

The Legacy Museum (Montgomery, Alabama- February 2024): I visited this museum alongside other NC State students as part of a Civil Rights Trip hosted by the school. We learned a lot about the civil rights movement and how many parts of the movement are still ongoing. My favorite museum was The Legacy Museum, and it was also the largest one we visited. It tells the story of the Civil Rights Movement, how it began, what occurred during this time period, and how it continues now. It can be emotionally difficult to see all the exhibits, but it is informative.

Centro Cultural Mosaico (Guatemala City, Guatemala- March 2024): The Women’s Center at NC State took a group of students to Guatemala to learn about gender inequality and women’s rights. One of the places we visited was a cultural center where people could express themselves through art. We heard a musical performance, saw an artist painting, learned about coffee, and even saw a cat! The majority of this center is outdoors, and there are various tables where people can sit, drink coffee, talk, and create art.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art (MET) (New York City, New York- October 2024): The annual fall break New York City trip is a staple of the University Honors Program. I was lucky to be selected to attend and spend my fall break in the Big Apple. We visited many iconic city landmarks, but my favorite one was the MET. It contains a large collection of artwork from all throughout history. Even though I am not a fan of museums, this place took my breath away for all the right reasons. It is also conveniently located near Central Park!

Osteria Giardinetto (Lido, Venice, Italy- March 2025): My “study abroad” experience lasted one week, but I learned so much about other cultures and myself. One of my goals on the trip was to try as many locally owned restaurants as possible, and this one was my favorite. I arrived right when the restaurant opened, and was treated well by the staff. I recommend any of the spaghetti offered by the restaurant! They also have tasty bread!

Mercato Centrale Firenze (Florence, Italy- March 2025): One of our days in Italy was a “free” day where we could explore anywhere we wanted. I went with a group of students to Florence by train to explore the city. My favorite place was the market near the train station. There were a variety of food, drink, and gift options at the market. Seating can be limited depending on what you buy, but it is a must-visit.

Moo Moo Cows (Baltimore, Maryland- September 2025): I went to Baltimore as part of a conference, but I was able to explore some of the city. If you are looking for a sweet treat, look no further than this ice cream shop! The prices are reasonable for a larger city, and the portions are amazing! They have a variety of unique ice cream flavors to select from. The vibes inside the shop are there, from the disco ball on the ceiling to the pink lights; this place has something for everyone.

Route 66 Museum (Lebanon, Missouri- September 2025): My brother recently graduated from basic training at Fort Leonard Wood. We weren’t allowed to travel far from the base, but we explored quite a bit. This museum is located in a library (kind of), so don’t think you are in the wrong place. Route 66 is loved by locals, and there is a lot of history related to this iconic highway. My favorite fact is that Bonnie and Clyde committed many crimes along this road.

Skydeck (Chicago, Illinois- September 2025): On the way back from Missouri, we had an 18-hour layover in Chicago (purposefully). While it may seem like a long time, it wasn’t enough time to explore even a little bit of the city. We were only able to explore “The Bean” and Skydeck, but the latter was my favorite. At first, it goes into the history of the city, but it ends with an amazing view from the 103rd floor of Willis Tower. It is a great place to take photos and learn about Chicago. I will definitely be returning and allow myself more time to explore the city in the future!

I plan to travel to other states and countries in the time I have remaining at NC State, so this list is ongoing!