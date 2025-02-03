The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s a spot in every town where time seems to stand still. Where knowledge and creativity work hand-in-hand to spark new innovations and thoughts. A place where any and all stories are told—can you guess what it is?

If you thought about a bookstore, you’d be correct—whether it’s Barnes & Noble or a secondhand shop. Without a doubt, a bookstore is the one type of shopping that brings me a sense of peace. A bookstore is the only place that I could wander forever, and it seems like seconds have passed.

10-year-old me would be shocked at how ingrained literature has become in my life.

I remember hating library time in elementary school cause my librarian wouldn’t let me read The Hunger Games. At that moment, little me made it a point to never pick books in a timely manner, which backfired as I was forced to read the worst books: A to Z Mysteries.

Now, reading is my own form of procrastination. I buy too many books to ever actually read and I can’t imagine life without my Kindle app.

I love bookstores because they generate inner warmth. I love running my hands over the shelves finding books of different styles and genres from all walks of life. The best part is not buying books, but just window shopping. The intricate cover art, summaries and taking photos of certain ones to add to your TBR (To Be Read) list make a trip to the store completely worth it.

Sometimes it’s the dustiest bookstores that offer the most satisfactory experience. You quite literally dig through thousands of novels in an effort to find the one that speaks to you the most. I’d argue the effort to find the best fit is better than finding the actual book.

I remember sifting through an armoire of special edition classics in an attempt to find a copy of Great Expectations. I opened drawers, laid stacks of books on the ground, all to find one book. Although the dresser seemed promising, I didn’t find the Dickens novel, but I found A Tale of Two Cities, philosophy encyclopedias, Les Miserables and This Side of Paradise by F.Scott Fitzgerald.

Though I couldn’t find the book I was looking for, those editions made the effort so worth it. Running my fingers over the gold embellishments and deckled edges was just as enjoyable as finding the Dickens classic.

Without saying a word, bookstores offer a sense of community. No one needs to say anything, the books in their hands say a thousand words. I always find myself looking at the books people are browsing in an effort to find something I would like.

The best moment is once you decide to buy a book. The special one you decide to take home, as it means that you can enter into a new world. There are so many decisions to make, like where to place it on your bookshelf, is it a fun or critical read and when are you going to actually open the pages?

If you ever have a free day, you have to try spending a couple hours at a bookstore, with a coffee in hand browsing new releases. Trust me, it’s the best way to spend a day.