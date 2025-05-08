The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring is here! And that means it’s finally time to spend more time outside and around campus (as long as the pollen isn’t too bad). Finding hidden spots around campus to work, sit, and relax, or simply look around, is one of my favorite things to do on campus. These are some of my favorite aesthetically pleasing spots on campus:

The Brick Tower

This is such a unique feature of campus, and I feel like nobody ever talks about it! The words “State College” spelled on the brick are a nice callback to the origins of this campus, when we were originally just North Carolina State College of Agriculture and Engineering, or merely “State College.” The brick always lights up when the sun hits it at the perfect time!

Trees walking up by SAS

Ok, I might be biased here because the majority of my classes are along this stretch of campus, but the trees that line Stinson Dr are gorgeous at all times of the year – Fall, Spring, and everything in between! I’ve accumulated quite a collection of photos over my time here.

7th Floor Library

Don’t steal my spot, but the views from the 7th floor of Hill are always a sight to see. Whether you’re looking out onto Hillsborough St. and the Belltower, it reminds me of how beautiful our campus really is!

Doak Field at Night

NC State Athletics is my favorite part of being a student here, so when spring rolls around and it’s time for baseball, this is the best place to be.

The Tree

Of course, I couldn’t forget to add this to a list about the best places on campus. This tree definitely lives up to its hype, and I always make sure to run by it during the perfect time of year.

Happy Spring!