Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NCSU chapter.

Spring is here! And that means it’s finally time to spend more time outside and around campus (as long as the pollen isn’t too bad). Finding hidden spots around campus to work, sit, and relax, or simply look around, is one of my favorite things to do on campus. These are some of my favorite aesthetically pleasing spots on campus:

  1. The Brick Tower

This is such a unique feature of campus, and I feel like nobody ever talks about it! The words “State College” spelled on the brick are a nice callback to the origins of this campus, when we were originally just North Carolina State College of Agriculture and Engineering, or merely “State College.” The brick always lights up when the sun hits it at the perfect time!

AD 4nXduAMgm71utHdK9pdQ70yffLLxdOfZBqki9PPuVOHcnItBeI5X8oVqNpKt1v1Ym3NYjbnBkxuqpbc68V omaoao JC8 WQ48oJu4u nLq7LAI1oERH B ded75ieHgATn

  1. Trees walking up by SAS

Ok, I might be biased here because the majority of my classes are along this stretch of campus, but the trees that line Stinson Dr are gorgeous at all times of the year – Fall, Spring, and everything in between! I’ve accumulated quite a collection of photos over my time here.

AD 4nXeLOS6XnSXywScGAZ Y 8VlIwkVxM4yPTuVT19HnWNgErwq iKFYJLxafiWvhQZjvCDnCeo L I24vKzXnHKSP4ZYHbr3

  1. 7th Floor Library

Don’t steal my spot, but the views from the 7th floor of Hill are always a sight to see. Whether you’re looking out onto Hillsborough St. and the Belltower, it reminds me of how beautiful our campus really is! 

AD 4nXc lwii2V76nSdHR5Jm7yNvvzEc2cVLIt6QIZwEOOkpmGsR Ip4taQWiBGIhDBhZShdHkDL8Hfkavwk71Qh6Q2Yx7jm44 LoSQ7cdsp53zGIPa3 pEW

  1. Doak Field at Night

NC State Athletics is my favorite part of being a student here, so when spring rolls around and it’s time for baseball, this is the best place to be. 

AD 4nXd7lOO7YVBdR94gI9YL7375u80ByGI4HcD B2pkfUnRPmBd5XzgTwdvjhXDEv9NcaliO3FS6EjnAUYdxAnBwAq4m5b4E3zbz5 l4nTtV2AbzCgSUFjVpN5eGvPBK

  1. The Tree 

Of course, I couldn’t forget to add this to a list about the best places on campus. This tree definitely lives up to its hype, and I always make sure to run by it during the perfect time of year. 

AD 4nXfacsZT6neA7Lfox2Gq7OMC6VCEeNWelze3JicX5Opcf8Hkc6GsgUD6Y49xiD xU7Cnu7gJHPtTM82zVrEptnnpc3qW 85Txxz9tQSzwK

Happy Spring!

Her Campus Placeholder Avatar
Evan Horner

NCSU '26

North Carolina State University – class of 2026 Applied Mathematics Major