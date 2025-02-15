The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One of my personal favorite parts of creating a look for each day is completing it with jewelry. I have always been a big fan of jewelry, so I have always had to find more affordable brands because of this obsession. I used to be a big, strictly silver jewelry girl, but now I have expanded my taste. I now also wear lots of gold jewelry and sometimes go with mixed metal using gold and silver.

With loving jewelry and having pretty open taste, I have found several brands offering super cute jewelry for more affordable prices than designer brands. These brands all have similar aesthetics but also have their own unique pieces. They all sell my favorite pieces of jewelry that vary in metal, stones, pearls, extravagance, and more!

Disclaimer: If you prefer higher-quality jewelry, these brands may not be for you!

Evry Jewels

First up is Evry Jewels. Evry Jewels is a very trendy jewelry brand, that most people can find pieces they adore from. Evry Jewels is constantly having sales, which provides us with affordable, cute, and trendy jewelry.

A large majority of my jewelry is from Evry Jewels. My favorite pieces to buy from Evry Jewels are bracelets and necklaces. I also love their phone cases and socks!

En Route Jewelry

Another pretty trendy and affordable jewelry brand that I love is En Route Jewelry. En Route Jewelry is more edgy than Evry Jewels. Most of their pieces are more maximalist over minimalist, but adding them with simple jewelry balances it out quite well if you are trying to make a statement while remaining low-key.

What I love about En Route Jewelry is that their pieces include a lot of beautiful gems and stones, and they offer silver options that are really, really cute. Normally, it is harder to find cute silver jewelry, so I really appreciate that they are able to work stones, pearls, etc., into their jewelry. They also do well in making sure that their jewelry comes in silver and gold options.

Gemini Jewels

Gemini Jewels has a vibe similar to the vibe of En Route Jewelry. I would say Gemini Jewels is another step up on the edgy ladder. Most of their pieces are chunky and expressive while also having an Alice in Wonderland vibe.

If you are looking for chunky feminine jewelry that has hearts and flowers, then Gemini Jewels would be perfect for you! My favorite pieces from Gemini Jewels are the watches.

Lovisa

Finally, Lovisa may be my favorite on this list. They offer so many different cute pieces that I absolutely adore. It is dangerous every time I step foot into a Lovisa because I struggle not to buy a lot. However, since their jewelry is on the cheaper side, it is made cheaper. I recommend purchasing a jewelry coater that prevents tarnishing because they hold up well once a preventive coat is applied!

I love everything that they sell. I have so many cute rings, necklaces, and earrings from Lovisa. They have both dainty and minimal options and more chunky, fun options.

Again, I would not recommend any of these brands if you are looking for designer, high-quality jewelry. But if you are looking for affordable jewelry and enjoy current trends, then you will love these brands!