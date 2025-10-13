My Fall Playlist

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NCSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s officially fall! The best time of the year! If you are looking for songs that just give off those perfect fall vibes here are some of my favorite songs that really encapsulates the fall season.

Four Seasons In One Day by Crowded House

This is one of my favorite songs that a lot of people have never heard. I am sure you have at least heard one of their songs, “Don’t Dream It’s Over,” which is also a great song that I recommend to those that haven’t listened to it, but Crowded House’s “Four Seasons in One Day” is my perfect fall song.

Sweater Weather by The Neighborhood

How could I have a fall playlist that didn’t include this classic song? This is such a good song that will get you excited about the changing season! It also adds that nostalgic feeling as I know we all listened to this song growing up.

Dreams by Fleetwood Mac

One of their most popular songs, “Dreams” is such a perfect chill song, that you can put it in the background and feel like you are in a movie. We love songs like this for the fall season.

Creep by Radiohead

Whether you know this song from Radiohead or the Glee version, both are great and perfect for fall.

‘tis the damn season by Taylor Swift

My playlist wouldn’t be complete without a Taylor song. While my actual autumn playlist has more than just one Taylor Swift song, if anything I hope non-Taylor fans give this one a try. To me, it is about going home for a break and seeing/thinking about your childhood friends and memories, giving a nostalgic bittersweet feeling.

Dreams by The Cranberries

Didn’t we just talk about this song? I know they have the same name, but what can I say, “Dreams,” whether by Fleetwood Mac or The Cranberries, are both such great fall songs to me.

Black Friday by Tom Odell

When I first heard this song, I immediately added it to my autumn playlist, it is so dark and gloomy sounding, not much to say other than add it to your fall playlist if you haven’t already

Brooklyn Baby by Lana Del Rey

I’ll leave off with this last song, and of course it had to be a Lana song. Honestly, a lot of her songs give off perfect fall vibes, it is hard to pick just one, but since this is one of my favorites of hers, it has to be the one that I recommend to you guys.

Don’t go just yet! Now for all my fellow Latinas, of course we had to include some songs in Spanish. Here are some of my favorites that feel like fall.

LA CANCIÓN by J. Balvin ft. Bad Bunny

Hasta la Raíz by Natalia Lafourcade

Acróstico by Shakira

Such a good song, that even features her two songs singing!

Lejos de Ti by The Marias

Un x100to by Grupo Frontera ft. Bad Bunny

If you like the vibes of these songs, feel free to check out my autumn playlist on Spotify for more songs that are sure to give off fall vibes!