My Back to School Essentials: Tools for a Productive Year

As I start prepping for myself for midterms it has been a priority for me to stay organized, focused, and productive. Here are my top back-to-school essentials that have changed the game this school year!

Kindle Paperwhite

After spending my summer afternoons lost in books, keeping up with reading during the school year can be a challenge. But thanks to my Kindle Paperwhite, I am able to read between classes, on the bus, and in the comfort of my bed. The device fits seamlessly into my backpack, so I don’t have to worry about creased pages or bent covers. I’m currently reading Bunny by Mona Awad, which has been keeping me sane between my hectic course load.

Bose Headphones

Although noise might be a major distraction, on a big campus like NC State, I always have my Bose QuietComfort Headphones on hand! I have been using this pair for the past 3 years and the sound quality has not deteriorated! I can concentrate better on my studies by blocking out the commotion around me thanks to the noise-canceling feature. I have been utilizing Spotify’s “40 HZ Binaural Beats” playlist to improve my concentration and memory. These beats’ gamma frequency is believed to increase processing speed, increasing the effectiveness of my study sessions.

Google Calendar

Google Calendar has become an essential tool for my organization. I use it daily, employing color-coding to clearly distinguish between classes, work, clubs, dance practices, and exams. This visual tool enables me to plan my days in advance and prioritize tasks efficiently. Additionally, I use a mini planner to track assignments and daily tasks. By implementing this structured approach, my organizational skills have never been better, allowing me to stay on top of my academics and extracurriculars.

Reeboks Club C

My Reeboks Club C sneakers are the perfect combination of fashion and comfort. I always wear these shoes since they go well with any outfit, whether I am going to class or out with friends. They are a staple in my wardrobe because of their neutral tone and clean structure.

Flora

The distractions that our phones provide might easily take us away from our studies. That’s where the Flora app becomes essential. This free app motivated me to put my phone down and focus on my work. By turning study sessions into a game, Flora boosts my productivity and ensures I stay on track. You can also add friends on Flora, making it a = competitive way to keep up to date on tasks and stay ahead in class.

Uniball Sigma Black Pens

As a pencil-paper note taker, the Uniball Signo black pens have been a game changer. Specifically, the 0.5 mm pens offer the perfect blend of precision and longevity. These pens glide seamlessly across the page and allow note-taking to be more fun, making me ditch my old pens!